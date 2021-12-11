How about a boost?

SPEARFISH — As new variants of the COVID-19 virus continue to emerge and community spread continues to be high, booster shots of the vaccine are being recommended for more than just the elderly and immunocompromized.
“There are enough immunological unprotected, or people unvaccinated … in our communities across the state of South Dakota … that these folks are the reason why the virus is able to find a new body to infect. That’s how infectious diseases work,” explained Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs with Monument Health, and one of the state’s leading internists.
Kurra explained that immunizing the population is the only way to fully stop a virus like COVID-19, but as long as many people remain hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the deadly virus will be able to spread within the community and could evolve into something even more disastrous.
“The pathogen is seeking a body that will not defend and will not be able to defend, and therefore it can then comfortably enter the cell, make multiple millions of copies of itself, and then be successfully transmitted onto the next susceptible individual,” he said.
“You can break this cycle in this immunological landscape I’m describing, by vaccinating to 85% or greater. We haven’t got there.”
Currently, South Dakota is sitting at around 55% vaccination rate, that 30% discrepancy is enough to allow this virus to mutate and spread not only to those who are not vaccinated, but even to responsible minority who have done their part.
“Because they are sitting in the middle of everyone infected around them, and the vaccines don’t prevent mild infection, the booster is your chance to prevent mild infections,” Kurra said.
If the vaccine still works, why do I need a booster?
The COVID-19 vaccine was developed to specifically target the spike protein of the COVID-19 virus. Basically preventing the virus from attaching to the cells in the body and replicating, which is what causes illness and eventual death, Kurra said. The more the virus is allowed to replicate within the body, the more infection the body suffers, and the harder it has to work to fight the virus.
The body’s overexertion while attempting to fight the COVID-19 virus is what causes death. Additionally, the more the virus replicates, it evolves, which leads to more dangerous variants.
“As long as there’s transmission, the virus has a chance to mutate,” Kurra said.
When a person is first immunized, the vaccine works as preventative barrier, stopping the virus while the body learns how to cope with the COVID-19 virus by developing antibodies to fight it. Once the body produces the antibodies, the virus’s replication is halted, the infection stops, and the virus dies.
Kurra explained that as the vaccine leaves the body, the body is still able to naturally generate the necessary antibodies to fight off the virus, but without the vaccine providing that immediate protection it takes time. The virus is still able to replicate during that time, but at a lesser rate, which is why vaccinated people don’t get as sick from it as the unvaccinated.
“You’re still OK, because it will just take a week or so after you get infected, when you’re vaccinated, to ramp up your antibodies, and so you’ll have a mild case of the disease.”
Kurra said there are two types of antibodies, or T-cells, that are formed through vaccination.
CD4 T-cells attack other cells that are infected by the virus in order to eradicate it completely from the body.
“There’s a second type of T-cells, called CD8s. What it does is it educates bone marrow cells that make these antibodies, to make variations of the antibody that can anticipate variants,” he said.
The need for boosters arises when too few people become immunized and the virus is given enough time to spread and evolve a way to survive even within a vaccinated body. Kurra said it takes around six months for T-cells to form that can keep up with variants of the virus.
As long as new variants continue to evolve through the unvaccinated population within those six-month windows, Kurra said those antibodies formed by the vaccine would not be able to gain a foothold over the spread of variants, such as omicron.
“What is really worrisome with omicron is it has a lot more mutations than the delta,” he said. “The delta only has 10 mutations in the spike protein region of its genome, while the omicron has 32 changes in the spike region of its genome.”
Kurra said studies are being conducted right now to test how immunization through vaccination holds up against omicron due to the high number of changes it has made to its spike protein, which is what the vaccine was designed to effect, but what is known right now is that immunization through having contracted the virus and surviving does not prevent reinfection from omicron.
“If you’re not vaccinated you have zero protection against omicron,” Kurra stressed. “So if you were infected – not vaccinated – you were just infected with the original strain or the delta variant of the virus you (are three time more at) risk of reinfection with omicron.”
New data from the CDC indicates that omicron is more tranmisable but less severe as other variants.
Kurra said the data about the omicron variant is still relatively sparse, but indications are that immunity through vaccination is still effective against it. How effective, is the question on scientist’s minds, which is why everyone is recommended to get a booster shot.
“Boosters will immediately stop even mild to moderate disease from getting into the vaccinated folks,” Kurra said.
Which booster
should I get?
Kurra said the first factor to consider is whether getting a booster shot is safe. Because the boosters that are being distributed currently are actually just more of the same vaccines that have been given for about a year now, Kurra said the safety question has already been answered.
“98% of folks who die or end up in the ICU are unvaccinated, so there’s your answer,” he said. “You’re not wrong at all, you’re extremely safe, the risk-benefit ratio still is very solid on this. Any of the three vaccines is safe.”
Kurra explained that while there have been some issues found to be associated with patients receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the research gone into those issues does not indicate those issues were caused by the vaccine.
“Let’s say if you’re following myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) if you’re seeing a certain percentage, the background rate occurring annually in the United States, regardless of whether there are vaccines being administered. Does the introduction of these vaccines increase that background rate, and does it increase it in such high proportions and magnitude that now we are alarmed that says there’s something going on that is caused by the vaccine?” he said. “Anytime we’ve had myocarditis, or a blood clot, we’ve understood what it was, we’ve looked at it, looked at the risks and said, ‘still go ahead, it’s still rare.’ And it’s still not explained that it’s associated with the vaccine but it’s not caused by the vaccine, and we know that.”
Kurra said that folks who might be concerned about those issues should talk with their individual doctors for recommendations.
Let’s talk about treatments
There have been treatments for COVID-19 since before there were any vaccines. Ivermectin is not one of these treatments.
Up until very recently, those treatments needed to be administered intravenously, but some pharmaceutical companies have been making breakthroughs in oral drugs as well.
“Most of these drugs, even though they may be promising, they come with a lot of firepower and probably will be used in a very narrow sense,” Kurra explained.
Molnupiravir, developed by Merk, works against the virus by using its mutagenic abilities against it, much like chemotherapy does to cancer cells.
“It creates mutations in the virus, the kind of mutations that kill the virus, because of that it can also do that to human cells so it’s not a benign drug, it has it’s own toxicity that is inherent in it,” Kurra said. “Our cancer agents, chemotherapy, are dangerous to the cancerous cell but also can harm and be toxic to our regular cells, which is why chemotherapy people lose their hair, they don’t look great, they lose their appetite, they can have all kinds of side effects from it because it’s a toxic agent.”
Because of this high risk-to-benefit ratio, the FDA has been slow to issue its full approval of the drug.
Pfizer is also developing it’s own oral treatment drug called Paxlovid, but it also doesn’t come without risk.
“It’s a combination of an experimental drug and an HIV drug, so it is very similar to the anti-HIV drugs. It does not cause mutations, but these drugs are not benign either, they come with a lot of known toxicities,” Kurra said.
Both drugs need to be administered within three to five days of infection detection, and have shown at most only a 3% improvement rate in hospitalized patients.
Kurra said he has had patients ask for Ivermectin due to the widespread misinformation about the drug working as a cure for COVID-19. While no doctor at Monument Health has or would recommend the drug to their patients, he has seen some people come into the hospital needing to be treated for the side effects of it’s use, which he said does far more harm than good.
“It’s sad when that happens because they took a chance not being fully informed of the risks or believing falsely that it was a miracle drug, which it is far from. It is not at all a drug that is indicated for treating COVID,” he said. “So they now have, if they survive, chronic damage to their organs.”
To boost, or not to boost?
As long as the majority of the worlds population refuses or is otherwise unable to get vaccinated, Kurra said we will need to continue to boost our immune systems every now and then to keep up with the variants that will continue to emerge.
“If you boost everyone every three months or every six months what you’re doing is you’re not allowing the virus a chance to even set up a mild infection,” he said.
It’s not just a South Dakota issue, it’s not just United States issue; even in countries that have the resources, vaccine hesitancy is a global problem. One we all must address with real science, fully realized facts, and at patience.
“We understand this better. It is the right thing to do. It’s saving the world,” Kurra said. “It’s prevented at least half a million deaths since we started vaccinating with COVID vaccines.”
