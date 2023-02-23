House advances mandatory minimums for drunken driving
PIERRE — The state House of Representatives passed a bill to impose mandatory minimum sentences on anyone who gets four or more driving under the influence convictions.

The passage of House Bill 1170 comes shortly after Senate passage of a proposal to limit parole for the most violent offenders.

