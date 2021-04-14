Hourigan wins Ward 2 seat-will join Rath on city council

SPEARFISH — In the race for Ward 2, Dr. Scott Hourigan has emerged as the winner and newest elected Spearfish City Council member.
“This probably sounds cliché, but I’m looking forward to giving back to the city of Spearfish and being a part of the process I’ve never been a part of,” he said about the win.
Hourigan said he’s looking forward to joining the team at city hall and wants to focus on elevating small businesses and promoting all the outdoor recreation opportunities Spearfish has to offer.
Hourigan won the seat over Drew Dutton, with 147 votes to Dutton’s 109.
Rob Herrmann, who dropped out of the race earlier this month, received 31 votes.
“I wish Scott the best and the city of Spearfish as well. I’ll continue to follow the city council meetings,” Dutton said.
Dutton said he plans to stay active in the community, and will continue to look for ways to serve, whether it be on boards or committees.
Running unopposed for Ward 3, Ana Rath will also take a council seat this year.
“I’m super excited about it,” she said.
Born and raised in Spearfish, Rath said after working with the city to expand her small business, a hair salon, she was inspired to get more involved with local government.
“I have a very, very large, large clientele base – I hear a lot,” she explained. “Which, in my mind I was like, ‘what a great opportunity.’”
Rath said she hopes to focus on affordable childcare and growing small and local businesses in her first go around on the city council, and is already looking forward to running again; hopefully with some neighborly competition.
“If I was running opposed I would have went full force for it,” she said. “We will see, depending on how the year goes, which I really think it’s going to go great. If so I plan to run again,” she said.
Ward 2 has 2,524 registered voters; with 287 voting in the council seat election, that makes for a voter turnout of around 10%.
