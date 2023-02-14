BELLE FOURCHE — A new hotel and convention center is making it’s way to Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche has incredible tourism numbers in the summer, with activities like the Black Hills Roundup, yet the town struggles to retain robust tourism numbers in the winter. Some believe that a convention center will help those winter blues.
Doug Peterson, from Lemon, stepped up to take on that challenge when he purchased 5.7 acres of land on Cowboy Street from Butte County in late 2022.
“We believe there is a need there (in Belle Fourche),” said Peterson. “There are numerous regional and state things that go on from range meetings, to land management, to government agency meetings. South Dakota Sheep Growers have had conventions there (in Belle Fourche).”
“We hope to just expand on what’s available, because up until now, there hasn’t been a big enough facility to house a bigger event,” he continued.
The convention room will be able to hold 300 people, and a there will also be a smaller meeting room that can hold 50.
Currently, the Community Hall in Belle Fourche can hold 298 people. The Rec Center can also hold up to 500 people in the gym and 580 in the theater.
Peterson said that they won’t be hosting any entertainment in the convention room. However, conventions and meetings could have their events catered by their in-house restaurant, Grazer’s Burgers and Beers.
Members of the community will be able to enjoy the restaurant, as well as the 1,500 square foot fitness facility.
As for the hotel, it will have 72 units and a large indoor pool.
Peterson said that DA Peterson Company, LLC., is well on its way to breaking ground in the spring.
“We’ve finished the soil survey, and we are just finishing up some of the structural details.”
