BELLE FOURCHE — Hot Shots Ice Cream and Coffee Shop fully opened its doors on the first of the year in Belle Fourche.
Greg Mondillo, who co-owns the business with his wife, Karen Mondillo, said they both have backgrounds in the culinary arts and have wanted to open something in Belle Fourche since they moved here 11 years ago.
“We’ve been looking into doing ice cream for years and never had the right location,” he said.
Now, the Mondillos have the perfect location at 603 Fifth Ave., where Northern Hills Federal Credit Union used to be.
Almost everything that Hot Shots serves is homemade, and customers can even watch the Mondillos make the ice cream.
“We change our flavors up every time we run out,” said Mondillo.
Some of their current flavors include: vanilla, chocolate banana, chocolate brookie (brownie and cookie dough), coffee with cinnamon chips, hot shot cinnamon, pistachio, pumpkin pie, and English toffee cheesecake.
Hot Shots also sells specialty drinks, like lattes, espresso, boba tea, chai tea, frappuccinos, and affogato (coffee over ice cream).
They have food options, too.
“We do soups and sandwiches. It’s whatever I feel like making that day,” said Mondillo.
The sandwiches he often makes includes meatball subs, reubens, and roast beef.
Caramel rolls, scones, muffins, breakfast burritos, and fudge are amongst their other food items.
You can go through their drive thru or stop inside from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week.
