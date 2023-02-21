Hot Shots Ice Cream and Coffee Shop opens in Belle Fourche copy.jpg

Hot Shots Ice Cream and Coffee Shop is now open at 603 Fifth Ave., in Belle Fourche. Pictured, owner Greg Mondillo, is ready to serve a plethora of treats. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff

BELLE FOURCHE — Hot Shots Ice Cream and Coffee Shop fully opened its doors on the first of the year in Belle Fourche.

Greg Mondillo, who co-owns the business with his wife, Karen Mondillo, said they both have backgrounds in the culinary arts and have wanted to open something in Belle Fourche since they moved here 11 years ago.

