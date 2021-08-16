SPEARFISH — In it’s third year, the Hot Rods for the Hatchery Car Show fundraiser finally found its way onto the grounds of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives Saturday as 75 classic cars jockeyed to catch the eyes of the crowd. Kid’s choice as well as second and third place crowd choice awards provided by Randy & Son’s Welding were given, with the top prize of a customized brick in the hatchery’s walk of fame, going to Luke May for his Bocar.
Pioneer photos by Alex Portal
