Hot rods at the hatchery

SPEARFISH — Now in its third year, the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives will host its annual car show and fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and for the first time, the cars will be parked on the hatchery grounds.
“Last year, due to COVID we didn’t have a show. We did a cruise through (Spearfish Canyon),” said Sidney May, the event coordinator.
May started the car show as a project at Black Hills state University (BHSU) in 2019.
“I was part of the honors program at Black Hills State and we were trying to get creative fundraise/volunteer ideas for our spring semester,” she said.
The first car show was held at BHSU, and was converted into a drive through the Canyon last year, but in honor of the hatchery celebrating it’s 125-year anniversary, it will be held on the grounds.
“We’re super excited to actually be at the place we’re fundraising for,” May said. “We can park 70 cars at the fish hatchery, max, and then we have additional parking so we’re expecting around 100 cars.”
The show is open to all makes, models, and motorcycles, and will be judged by a crowd’s choice awards as well as a kids choice award. The event is free to the public, with donations to be collected at the door.
In keeping with the transportation theme, Rick Mills with the South Dakota State Railroad Museum will also be on the grounds to discuss the instrumental role played by the Fish Railcar #3 in transporting trout throughout the Black Hills.
For more information, or to enter a vehicle, contact May at www.hr4h.sd@gmail.com.
