Hot New Orleans Jazz on a Cold Night.jpg

Sivan Hoch, right, performs with renowned trumpeter Tony Luhan, left, during a jazz session at Herb’s, one of the premier hotspots for live music in Denver, Colo.

Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — In the pocket. It’s a phrase used to describe when the music is grooving; when the rhythm section is locked in and working as a unit. This musical slot is precisely where five-piece ensemble The Pocket Junkies is prepared to land when they bring their mix of soul, funk, and New Orleans jazz to the Matthews Opera House stage on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for Mardi Gras.

Known as “Fat Tuesday,” Feb. 21 is the final day of carnival, a celebration notorious for its high energy, feasting, and music.

