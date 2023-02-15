SPEARFISH — In the pocket. It’s a phrase used to describe when the music is grooving; when the rhythm section is locked in and working as a unit. This musical slot is precisely where five-piece ensemble The Pocket Junkies is prepared to land when they bring their mix of soul, funk, and New Orleans jazz to the Matthews Opera House stage on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for Mardi Gras.
Known as “Fat Tuesday,” Feb. 21 is the final day of carnival, a celebration notorious for its high energy, feasting, and music.
“I think Mardi Gras is like a gumbo, you know,” says Sivan Hoch, saxophonist and figurehead of The Pocket Junkies. “It’s the different people who come together to celebrate it. They forget about all their differences. They listen to music and express themselves by building crazy floats you will never see anywhere else. They enjoy the culture of New Orleans, which is the roots of music in America.”
Hoch is a former touring musician who has shared the stage with legendary figures such as Paul Pesco, Marcus King, and Robert Randolph. “I got to play with some of the most high-end musicians you can imagine,” he says.
Whether he’s playing in a local brewhouse or sitting in with members of the funk band Lettuce, Hoch’s signature is his animated performance and complete absorption in the music. This passion comes from a background deeply rooted in musical excellence.
“My dad was a very active drummer in the New York drum scene,” he explains, acknowledging his father Reuben Hoch of The RH Factor and internationally-acclaimed jazz group Zaviot. “He played with Dave Liebman (of Miles Davis) and legends like Ed Schuller and Pat Benetar, and he had the best of jazz album in DownBeat two or three different times. I grew up on his lap. I grew up around that.”
Introduced to Spearfish nearly a decade ago, Hoch was bewitched by the Black Hills. “Spread the Tunes hired me to play a gig at the Dakota Five-0 party at Killian’s about ten years ago.” The experience with Spread the Tunes, a Spearfish non-profit known for its ability to draw exceptional musical artists to the area, had a significant impact. “The Hills sucked me in.”
Since then, he has continued to play with local and regional musicians of the highest caliber. The Pocket Junkies features guitarist Johnny Hastings and Jimmy Reed, both of Rapid City.
“Johnny has been in the Black Hills, really representing this area for a long time,” says Hoch. “Jimmy Reed is currently the assistant band director at Central High School, and he doubles on sousaphone and bass guitar. They hold it down. They’re great.”
Joining the group is drummer Kaleb Britton, a local from the Black Hills, who ventured out to New Orleans for a couple of years before returning to South Dakota. Eric Luba, on keys and vocals, hails from Denver and lists performances at Red Rocks among his credits.
Eager to capture the Mardi Gras experience, staff at the Matthews Opera House is preparing the theater to match the energy and excitement of The Pocket Junkies’ music.
“We’re pulling out all the stops with this performance,” says Darren Granaas, executive director of the Matthews. “Our jazz performances are a singular experience. We’ve got the main floor of the theater decked out with cabaret seating, festive decorations, and wine service to the tables. We want our patrons to have a unique experience and, to that end, we’ve also opened the historic opera boxes to ticket holders.”
While opera box seating is limited, those fortunate enough to snag a seat experience VIP treatment with complimentary hors d’oeuvres from Nonna’s Kitchen, as well as wine specially selected by the owners of Party Time Liquor & Queen City Liquor. The biggest perk, however, may be the opportunity to catch a birds-eye view of the performers.
For those wanting to enjoy the music without the hoopla, balcony seats are available with access to the Matthews cash bar.
For tickets to the event, patrons are invited to purchase online at matthewsopera.com, contact the arts center at (605) 642-7973 or stop into the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main St., Spearfish. Balcony seats are available for $25, cabaret seats for $35, or the coveted balcony seats for $75. Showtime is at 7 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the Matthews theater.
While the excellence of the pending performance is something to anticipate, Hoch continues to look to the future with a measure of humility. “Life is basically one big work in progress,” he says. “You’re never there. You’re always just trying to be there.”
