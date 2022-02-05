SPEARFISH — Almost two years since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, healthcare workers are feeling the strain.
The Pioneer spoke with Dr. Kelsey Nylander and Dr. Jason Knudson, who work at the Monument Health Spearfish Clinic, to discuss some of the challenges healthcare workers are facing in the Black Hills.
“We’re seeing at least double the patients, if not more, of what we used to see in urgent care,” Nylander said. “It’s hard to grow that fast in such a short amount of time, but we have staff shortages, just like everybody else has worker shortages.”
As workforce shortages have strained every industry across the country, Nylander said medical providers haven’t been able to take advantage of some of the same mitigation tactics as others.
“We don’t have the option, for many reasons, to shorten our hours (or) close curtain days because it just doesn’t work that way when you run a health care clinic,” she said.
Both Nylander and Knudson said they’ve had to take on responsibilities usually performed by other staff members, which has added to their overall workload.
“Normally while we’re finishing with a patient, the nurse is bringing the next patient in and doing their blood pressure, getting their meds so everything’s all queued up, so we just go see that next patient,” Knudson said.
“Even our leadership in the building is stepping up and filling in roles that they supervise so that we can keep everything operational,” Nylander added.
Knudson explained that the rigors physicians undertake going through the medical school and residency process do a good job preparing them for an oppressive workload in the field.
“For at least a portion of training in our life, we know what that looks like and we’ve been there, done that,” he said. “I think that’s a little harder for the nurses and other staff.”
Nylander said for both nurses and doctors, there’s always been a sense of perseverance through hard epidemiological times, but in the face of a global pandemic, the likes of which hasn’t been seen in over 100 years, that ‘can do’ attitude can sometimes be tough to muster.
“As providers, we have this mentality, ‘yes, we can do this,’ but it’s hard, and at some point you can only say, ‘we can do this,’ so many times,” she said. “I describe it as a marathon at a sprint’s pace.”
It’s not just the grueling schedule and taxing workload that’s wearing on healthcare workers; for many this is the first time they find themselves cast as an antagonist.
“The part that’s been hardest for me is having patients that I’ve seen and cared for for 10-15 years that are no longer trusting my judgment, or don’t want to listen you my recommendations all of a sudden,” Knudson said. “That relationship that you’ve kind of had for a long time and then, all of a sudden just not having that or having a real difference of opinion there, that’s been a big struggle for me. That’s definitely been the harder part than the workload.”
Nylander said the saturation of information and the speed at which it can travel has made in almost impossible for the general public to differentiate what’s right and what’s wrong. That used to be the reason people sought sound advice from experts and medical professionals.
“When we trained, we trained a long time to get to where we are. We’ve sacrificed a lot to get to where we are. And part of our training is to understand science and how to understand good science from bad science; good articles from the bad articles,” Nylander said. “For me, it’s not about what T.V. channel you watch to get your information, I get my information from sources where I got my information for all my medical background.”
Knudson said the world of medicine has been shifting for a long time, especially with family care physicians, from being strictly instructive to a more collaborative relationship with patients, in a process called shared decision making.
“There’s been a big push in medicine towards that model because it is good, because the patient’s the expert on them and their life and their body and we are the experts in medicine and disease processes’ and those sort of things. So when you bring that knowledge together, hopefully you can make a good educated decision for that individual,” Knudson said. “It’s hard to do shared decision making when you’re just kind of on completely opposite pages.”
Disagreements over COVID restrictions and recommendations have escalated in many places into violent exchanges. According to data from Monument Health, the number of violent incidents in 2021 numbered 316, up from 298 in 2019.
“I’ve practiced medicine for eight years out of residency, and just the amount of yelling, screaming, (and) being cussed at just these last 18 months has gone up significantly,” Nylander said.
“I think everybody’s frustrated. Everybody’s tired of the pandemic, us included,” Knudson added. “Once we get – if we ever get – on the back side of the pandemic I think you will see a bit of a mass exodus out of medicine. I think there’s a lot of folks trying to get us through the emergency and, you know, ‘(it’s) time to be done,’ whether they’re at the end of their careers or not. I think we will see that and I think we have seen some of that.”
Despite the hardships being experience by healthcare workers, Knudson said there have been several instances of people coming from other industries to fill the need for the strained workforce.
“We have several employees that we got, because of the pandemic. So I think it’s a plus/minus for sure, but it’s not all bad,” he said. “There are good stories too.”
Nylander and Knudson said overall, the shared experience has brought the staff at the Spearfish clinic closer together.
“We really try to build, in our building here, culture that we are in this together. … That’s a culture that, in a time when it’s very hard to maintain, has been a success for us,” Nylander said. “Frankly, we spend more time here with this family than sometimes we spend with our own families at home.”
“We’ve asked a lot of or staff, in certain areas more than others, but they have all stepped up and done very well,” Knudson added.
That culture building has emerged from the top down, the doctors said. Monument Health has increased its employee care initiatives since the start of the pandemic including mental health and emotional support counseling, decompression sessions, relaxation rooms and workout spaces, and resources to help strike a better work/life balance. Monument has also increased hourly wages for several positions its looking to fill across the network; clinical assistants, lab assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, patient care champions, licensed practical nurses and inpatient registered nurses.
Nylander added that people could start working at an entry-level position with Monument Health and make their way to pretty much any position they’d like to reach in their career.
“People start here sometimes not even with a degree, and that’s OK. But a lot of these people have talents that for various reasons they haven’t been able to go to school — life happens, right,” she said. “You can move up, let’s get there, there’s opportunities for you.”
Knudson said it’s a special kind of fulfillment working in the healthcare profession, one that can be very rewarding for the right type of people.
“That feeling of, ‘you have a team that you’re working with towards an altruistic goal of helping people be healthy,” he said. “You get to sort of share in the ups and downs of that. It can be rough a lot of times for sure, but it’s a cool privilege to have that relationship with them. And if you help somebody feel better, obviously, that’s always a nice feeling.”
There are ways for the general public to help cut down on the strain being felt by the healthcare professionals in our area. Vaccinated and boosted individuals are exponentially less likely to need medical treatment even if they do become infected with COVID-19. Knudson said anyone experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 shouldn’t feel the need to be checked into a hospital or clinic unless those symptoms worsen.
“Use those home tests and don’t feel like you have to come in and be seen if you have COVID,” Knudson said. “That is the way out of this, if any.”
