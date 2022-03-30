Hospice Ball to celebrate 25th anniversary April 9

SPEARFISH — Glitz and glamour, black and silver will be the theme of the evening as Hospice of the Northern Hills hosts its 25th annual Hospice Ball.
For 25 years the organization has hosted the formal event that brings out the best in attendees as they dress up in formal gowns, suits and tuxedoes for a good cause. This year’s event will kick off at 6 p.m., April 9 at the Spearfish Holiday Inn Convention Center. The doors for a social hour will open at 5 p.m.
The event features a choice dinner of steak, salmon or a vegetarian meal, dancing, and a silent auction. The Green Dolphin band will provide entertainment for the social hour and dinner, while ‘Round Midnight will provide dancing music.
All of the proceeds raised go directly to support the Hospice of the Northern Hills mission, which is to provide the highest level of care with dignity, honor and respect. The organization helps provide family support, special equipment, medication, programs and items for comfort and care for 200 patients a year who are nearing the end of their life.
The first Hospice Ball was held on Valentines Day in 1998, with a “Heart and Soul” theme. Since then, organizers estimate that the event has raised more than $700,000 to be used for patient care.
“Hospice isn’t about people dying,” said Mavis Jewett, who founded the event. “Hospice is about helping people live until they die, and supporting them and their families. It makes the most incredible difference.”
“Hospice maintains patients’ dignity by focusing on their comfort and quality of life,” said organizer Hans Nelson, director of the Monument Health Foundation. “That word dignity really shines with me. It’s a really unique perspective that you don’t think about with that time. I’ve lost a lot of grandparents and family and friends. For them to be part of an experience like that, where they’re in an environment and surrounded by people who help them pass on with comfort and quality is pretty incredible. I wish we could raise $1 million a year, and we’re definitely going to work towards that just because of the importance of this, especially with the growing age of residents who live in the Northern Hills. There is more and more of a need.”
Nelson said some fun silent auction items this year will include an artist retreat donated by Scott Jacobs Gallery; a wide variety of silent auction baskets that range from local brewery baskets to paintings; Richard Dubois paintings; Jon Crane prints; and more. This year, Nelson said attendees would have the ability to bid on silent auction items from their phones, so they do not have to interrupt valuable conversation at the table in order to monitor bids on items they want to win.
“We use a silent auction app that allows people to bid from their phones, which allows them to not have to constantly get up to go check their auction items, and they can stay in the conversation and have fun,” he said, adding that bidders will simply get alerts on their phone when they are outbid. “We also have reps in the room who will help with those who aren’t as tech savvy. The software is very user friendly.”
Additionally, Nelson said those who are interested in supporting hospice, but who are unable to attend the ball, will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items using the app.
For more information, or to purchase tickets to the Hospice Ball visit monument.health/hospiceball. Silent auction bidders may also use the same website to view auction items and place their bids, starting April 4.
