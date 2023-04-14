SPEARFISH — More than $106,000 was raised during the 26th annual Northern Hills Hospice Ball held on April 1. Monument Health hosts the annual event to help raise awareness and support for hospice patients and their families.
Proceeds from this year’s event equally support hospice care in the Northern Hills and the expansion of the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital. “This event is a great opportunity for people to show their support and compassion,” said Hans Nelson, director of the Monument Health Foundation. “Our dedication to delivering high-quality care to our communities is made possible, in no small part, by the generosity of our donors.” Hans gave special recognition to Kevin Wagner of Ainsworth-Benning Construction, and the Hospice Ball Committee Chairman. “We appreciate the partnership we share with our community business partners. Kevin is one of the people that helps make this event possible.”
The event also honors those who have dedicated their lives to hospice programs throughout the Northern Hills and the greater Black Hills region. Deborah Kullerd, M.D., at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic, North 10th Street, received this year’s Dignity Award. Kullerd is a board-certified family medicine physician who has evolved her practice for nearly 30 years as her patients have aged.
