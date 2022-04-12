Hospice Ball raises $62K, organizers honor Jewitt

SPEARFISH — The 25th Annual Hospice Ball shined with success, as the Monument Health Foundation raised more than $62,000 for Hospice of the Northern Hills, and honored one of its most enthusiastic supporters
Mavis Jewitt, who served as the director of Hospice of the Northern Hills for 18 years and who started the Hospice Ball as the organization’s fundraiser 25 years ago, was honored Saturday with the first Dignity Award. The Monument Health Foundation created the Dignity Award to honor those who have dedicated their lives to hospice programs in the Black Hills region.
“The mission of hospice is to maintain patients’ dignity by focusing on comfort and quality of life,” said Hans Nelson, director of the Monument Health Foundation. “The recipients of this annual award exemplify these traits in their day to day living. They truly understand their role in providing respect, autonomy, empowerment and communication.
“Caring and compassion runs deep in this recipient’s veins,” Nelson continued. “When a patient, family member or coworker had a question, our honoree would always take the time to think, process and help them figure out what was needed. It didn’t matter if the patient was a 2-day old baby or 102-year old patient. The care was there. The love was there. The compassion was there.”
Jewitt, who was surprised with the award and accepted it tearfully, said her mission has always been to help people live.
“I’ve watched people all of my life,” Jewitt said. “When people are dying in the hospitals we used to always fight against it. The whole thing was to keep them going. But in hospice we help them live until they die. We specialize in pain and symptom control. We have people who they thought they could never do anything, they were suffering so much. In 24 hours they were decorated for Christmas and invited all of their friends over. They get to live until they die.”
The goal for Saturday’s ball was to raise $55,000 for patient care through Hospice of the Northern Hills, and ball organizers said there were delighted to exceed that goal. All of the proceeds from the event are used in patient care, to help increase the quality of life for terminally ill patients. The organization helps provide family support, special equipment, medication, programs and items for comfort and care for 200 patients a year who are nearing the end of their life.
The first Hospice Ball was held on Valentines Day in 1998, with a “Heart and Soul” theme. Since then, organizers estimate that the event has raised more than $700,000 to be used for patient care.
