SPEARFISH — Growing students’ awareness of health care opportunities, energizing their aspirations and potential, and engaging students with health care professionals in the community and state is the goal of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) — Future Health Professionals, and the chapter at Spearfish High School continues to grow.
“Students are the cornerstone and future of health care in South Dakota,” said registered nurse Christine Van Osdol, who serves as the Spearfish School Nurse and HOSA advisor. “Providing local students resources and an opportunity to explore, learn, and engage in health professions equips students to envision themselves as a future contributor to health care needs. The HOSA program, in my opinion is vital for the future of our community and health care at large.”
The Spearfish chapter of HOSA is open to all high school students interested in exploring health care, and the global student organization provides opportunities to allow students to engage with peers and professionals and learn and grow through conferences, competitions, and community service activities.
Van Osdol said the group currently has 19 student members who meet twice a month and are required to participate in at least one, and up to three, competitive events at the state conference, as well as engage in fundraising and volunteering.
The students have six categories from which to choose for competitive events, with a wide range of events in each. The categories are: Health Science, Health Professions, Emergency Preparedness, Leadership, Teamwork, and Recognition.
“Preparing for events will require students to put in time outside of the school day, and in many cases, utilize members of our community to gather the necessary information and training to be successful in their projects.” Van Osdol said.
Qualifying students advance to a Round 2 competition at the State Leadership Conference, alongside more than 800 peers from South Dakota, and the top three in each event are invited to compete at the annual International Leadership Conference.
“The newly relaunched HOSA-Future Health Professionals chapter at Spearfish High School has witnessed incredible momentum this year and watched 19 students engage in studying and preparing for state competition events, 8 placed in top-10 ranking and 3 qualified for national competition. (They) participate in Q&A’s with current USD medical students, and tour the local Monument Health facility, where all medical fields are explained and highlighted, beyond the traditional nursing and doctor roles students initially envision.” Van Osdol said.
She said every student who participated in HOSA shared a similar response of how excited they were to learn more about the opportunities to gain education and training for various careers, stating they highly recommend HOSA and plan to invite fellow students to join the group next year.
Student responses from a post-conference survey include:
“I learned that the medical field is huge, way more careers than I thought.”
“I learned that there are so many options beyond what I knew that you can take in health care and some are related so if you wanted to change you could.”
And, “I learned there’s always an opportunity to grow in your career, whether by education, experience, or programs.”
Following the group’s success at the recent state conference, Van Osdol is hearing from many students interested in joining next fall. She said members are excitedly brainstorming ways to grow the group and increase its impact, with the goal of having 30 registered members for the 2023-2024 school year, with 25 attending the Fall Leadership Launch Conference and 20 competing at the State Leadership Conference.
“As a health care provider, community member, and parent, watching students enthusiastically explore and engage in health career opportunities grows my excitement for the future of this field,” Van Osdol said.
Van Osdol said her hope for HOSA and students is to create a space where they are invited to explore their interests and passions while also connecting them with resources.
The new CTE, Career and Technical Education, building under construction at Spearfish High School will be one such resource for HOSA students.
“Students will not only be able to participate in health care-specific courses through SHS, but also have the space and resources to practice hands-on skills required for learning and competitions.” Van Osdol said. “A collaboration between HOSA and CTE courses allows future health professionals to gain practical skills and knowledge while also understanding the relevance of what they are learning to better themselves and the community.”
The Spearfish chapter of HOSA-Future Health Professionals is supported by the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education.
“We are proud to support this program,” Mary Pochop, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, said. “Especially after the last few years of a global pandemic, the importance of health care workers cannot be understated, and we are excited to see this program grow in Spearfish.”
The program is looking for ways to connect with community members; Van Osdol said she is looking for opportunities for the students to learn from and shadow local providers, as well as serve their community through service programs. If you are interested in engaging with HOSA, please contact Van Osdol at cvanosdo@spearfish.k12.sd.us to discuss arrangements.
