Hops and Hogs this weekend in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — A little bit of beer, a little bit of bacon, and a lot of fun. Hops and Hogs returns to Deadwood this weekend, playing to pork and pilsner fans with more than two dozen different tasting locations featuring the chance to sample 50 different brews over two days and an expected sell-out crowd.
So just what is Hops and Hogs?
“It gives beer and bacon fans a chance to sample a variety of beers and bacon-based treats at locations around Deadwood,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad. “Some 25 different locations will be part of this year’s event, with many serving bacon and all serving a variety of craft beers, many of them brewed right here in our area. It’s a chance for people to sample beers that they may not have had an opportunity to do before, and perhaps find a new favorite. Adding in the bacon component ups the ante.
Participating locations include, Friday: Paddy O’Neill’s, Nugget Saloon, Elks Lodge, Deadwood Tobacco Co., Bullock Hotel, Bloody Nose Saloon, Deadwood Social Club, Buffalo, Celebrity Hotel, Hickok’s, Franklin. Saturday: Deadwood Mountain Grand, Stan & Ollie’s, His and Hers Ale House & Wine Bar, Pumphouse Studio, Midnight Star, Silverado, Gold Dust, Bodega, Madame Peacock’s, Saloon No. 10, Happy Days, Jacobs Brewhouse, Eagle Bar & Steakhouse, and Mineral Palace.
Examples of the 50 featured “hops” portion of the pairings include everything from Nebraska Brunette Nut Brown to Crow Peak Canyon Cream and Surly Oktoberfest to Lost Cabin SoDank IPA.
An event that’s grown substantially since its 2017 beginnings, Harstad said Hops and Hogs has grown to be a favorite for visitors.
“It’s beer and bacon. People like that combo,” he said. “The craft beer industry has grown exponentially over the past years, and for one business to be able to carry all those options can prove to be impossible. By allowing our distributors and businesses to work together on a menu, we are able to provide a wide variety of craft brews for our guests. It’s a great chance to sample world-class beers, bacon, and also visit locations in Deadwood that you may have never been.”
Hops and Hogs is a fundraiser for Deadwood’s Main Street Initiative (MSI) and the funds raised go to help with future promotional efforts and any projects that MSI partners with.
“Including flower baskets on Main Street, Deadwood signage, utility box wraps, community Christmas gifts and lighting contest, public wifi, marketing and promotions, entertainment, consultations and more,” Harstad said.
Again, the participating locations will each feature two different craft beer samples and most will offer a bacon component, as well.
“This two-day event allows ticket holders a chance to sample more than 50 craft beers and a variety of bacon delicacies,” Harstad said. “It’s a great opportunity to find that new favorite brew.”
Hops and Hogs runs from 5-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are are limited to 600.
“We don’t have many tickets left, and we anticipate a sell-out, so we definitely suggest getting your tickets early by calling 1-800-344-8826 or going to www.deadwoodbeerfest.com,” Harstad said. “Along with Hops and Hogs, Outlaw Square will host a cornhole tournament that last year brought in some of the best players in the region and we expect to see that again. Competition is open to everyone.”
Registration for the corn hole tournament can be found at www.outlawsquare.com.
