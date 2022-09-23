Hops and Hogs pairs beer and bacon

The perfect precursor to Oktoberfest, Deadwood’s Craft Beer Fest: Hops and Hogs, features the opportunity to sample 50 different brews and a pile of pork pairings, over the two-day beer- and pork-laden event.

DEADWOOD — Time to get crafty and creative in regard to beer and bacon, as Deadwood’s Craft Beer Fest: Hops and Hogs gets going Friday and Saturday.

The event is orchestrated by Deadwood’s Main Street Initiative Committee and chairman Randy Brown said the event is ticketed at a cost of $58, including all fees.

