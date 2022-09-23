Hops and Hogs pairs beer and bacon

The perfect precursor to Oktoberfest, Deadwood’s Craft Beer Fest: Hops and Hogs, features the opportunity to sample 50 different brews and a pile of pork pairings, over the two-day beer- and pork-laden event.
DEADWOOD — Time to get crafty and creative in regard to beer and bacon, as Deadwood’s Craft Beer Fest: Hops and Hogs gets going Friday and Saturday.
The event is orchestrated by Deadwood’s Main Street Initiative Committee and chairman Randy Brown said the event is ticketed at a cost of $58, including all fees.
“And for that, it’s two days of craft beer and pork dish sampling at 26 businesses around town this year,” he said. “Half are on Friday evening and half are on Saturday afternoon and your ticket gets you into each of those and samples of two different craft beers. Half of the establishments also do a ‘hog’ dish of their choice.”
The event is limited to 600 tickets.
“I think, with people buying the day of, we’ll probably sell out,” Brown said, adding a Monday check showed roughly 400 tickets had already been sold. “Tickets will be available at the Welcome Center, where the registration is, as well.”
Participating locations include, Friday: Buffalo, Bullock Hotel, Celebrity Hotel, Deadwood Day Spa, Deadwood Mountain Grand, Elks Lodge, Franklin, Hickok’s, His & Hers, Jacobs Brewhouse, Midnight Star, Mineral Palace, Saloon #10; Saturday: A&B Pizza/Oyster Bay, Bloody Nose Saloon, Bodega, Deadwood Social Club, Deadwood Tobacco Co., Madame Peacock’s, Paddy O’Neill’s, Sick & Twisted/Naughti, Silverado, Iron Horse Inn, Wild Bill Bar, Wooden Nickel/Lee St. “Bacon Locations” are bolded.
Examples of the 50 featured “hops” portion of the pairings include everything from Deadwood’s own Jacobs Stout and Jacobs Betty Wit to Spearfish Bobcat Logic and Spearfish Tropical Blonde.
“At our bar, at His & Hers, we are featuring two beers from Laughing Sun out of Bismarck, North Dakota and we are pairing them with a spicy pineapple and bacon jam on toasted crostini.”
Brown said the committee organizes and executes around six events per year, so be looking for them.
“The Wine and Chocolate Stroll around Valentine’s Day, the Ho! Ho! Horseshoes event around Christmas, a few others,
