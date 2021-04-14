SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board will remain as is with the incumbents winning re-election Tuesday.
Nathan Hoogshagen, who was appointed to the board following the January resignation of Scott Odenbach, received 438 votes, and Ellen Plocek, who has served one three-year term, received 373 votes.
Nancy Roberts received 369 votes, Daniel Hartman received 297, TJ Ewing received 295 votes, and Elliott Rayman received 173 votes.
Since Roberts is within 2% of the votes cast from Plocek — she is four votes shy of Plocek’s total, a recount can be requested. State law governs the recount procedure. If the recount is not requested, the outcome stands and the two will be sworn in as board members at the July school board meeting.
“Thank you to the citizens of the Spearfish School District for their trust and support,” Hoogshagen said. “I want them to know that I will serve them to the best of my ability, and that I am always accessible. They can call, text, email, or Facebook message me anytime.”
Plocek also thanked her supporters.
“I’m excited to serve again. I enjoyed my first three years,” Plocek said. “Congratulations Nathan. I’m looking forward to working with you and the board. And to the other candidates, please try again. The experience is a good one.”
The election three years ago was the first the district has had in a number of years. And this year, six candidates ran.
“I would like to recognize and thank the turn out of the candidates running for school board and the turnout of the voters,” Rayman said. “With this type of involvement, Spearfish will always be in good hands.”
“I’d like to thank all my supporters. I hope to serve again in the future, and congratulations to Nathan and Ellen, the winners of the Spearfish School Board election winners,” Roberts said. “There’s another seat opening up next year that I can run for.”
“I’m proud of the fact that I got to go through this process,” Hartman said. “It’s definitely be something I’ve never done before. I was really, really happy with the turnout and … I’m excited for them (Hoogshagen and Plocek) to take those roles. I think a lot of us have the same idea of moving forward. We just want to make things better for the kids.”
“Congrats to Ellen and Nathan, and thank you to all the other candidates. It was a great race,” Ewing said. “Thank you everyone for all their support.”
There were 761 ballots cast in the school board race, and 11,985 registered voters in the district. The voter turnout was 6%.
