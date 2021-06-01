Honoring the fallen

SPEARFISH — A group of volunteers helped place over 300 flags on veterans’ graves at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish. The community came together on Friday under the guidance of Pat Butler, project leader and Brian Hambek. Members of the Scouts Troop #17, the Post 164 baseball team, the Spearfish Veterans Honor Guard, The American Legion Family Post 164 including the Post, the auxiliary unit, the Black Hills Chapter of the American Legion Riders, and the Sons of The American Legion Squadron #164. For the last two years and for years to come, the Spearfish Sons of the American Legion are coordinating this honorable event.
The Spearfish American Legion Auxiliary Unit 164 had a table for poppy distribution as the Friday before Memorial Day is recognized as the National Poppy Day; other days are planned for poppy distribution over Memorial Day weekend.
