LEAD — Lead residents honored their heroes on Saturday, Sept. 11 with a flag pole dedication at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center and a subsequent 9/11 Memorial Mile walk, which helped raise money for the fire department and for Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
Members of the American Legion Homestake Post 31 and Thyssen Mining Inc. donated the flag pole at the Visitor’s Center, and members of the Lead Volunteer Fire Department christened the new structure with a “wetting ceremony.”
