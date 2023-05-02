Pioneer staff reports
SPEARFISH — Two vetern honor guards were recently honored with the 2023 Act of Excellence Award by the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
Pioneer staff reports
SPEARFISH — Two vetern honor guards were recently honored with the 2023 Act of Excellence Award by the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
Honor guards from Spearfish and Sturgis here recognized.
In 2022, the Spearfish Honor Guard rendered honors at 85 funerals, and provided service to an additional 28 events. The guard provides Memorial Day services to five area cemeteries on Memorial Day.
The Spearfish Honor Guard has been providing services 5 days per week and at times, multiple times per day at the Black Hills National Cemetery and at other places, rain or shine. They provide Honor Detail at the funerals of veterans to show respect, honor, and appreciation. The detail includes flag bearers, rifle squad, and a bugler.
The Sturgis Honor Guard was established in 1948. As of 1995, the guard has provided honors for 5,365 funerals – on average, a little more than 190 funerals each year.
In addition to providing honors at the funerals of veterans, the guard offers flag etiquette classes for schools, assisted living centers, and other organizations as requested. The Guard also provides three volleys of rifle fire and taps for Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day ceremonies.
Serving on the Guard is a volunteer activity. Members also volunteer their time with Meals on Wheels, the food pantry, church organizations, schools, the senior center, and more. If a donation is received for their services, they give the funds back to a local community organization. The Honor Guard of Sturgis has been fortunate to give $5,000 per year back to the community.
The South Dakota of Fame is 501c3 organization designed to Honor, Inspire, and Educate. The Hall’s mission is to Champion a Culture of Excellence and the SD Hall of Fame lives out its mission through its programming, including the Acts of Excellence Program. Twelve organizations or individuals have been chosen for their Acts of Excellence in 2023.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.