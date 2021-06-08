Hometown Thursdays kicks off this week

BELLE FOURCHE –– Hometown Thursdays, the June-July weekly festival in Belle Fourche, begins the 2021 year on Thursday. This year, it is in a new location: on the lawns and around and behind the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, located at 415 Fifth Ave.
Music will be provided by Nunsun - a Colorado rock band that is growing in popularity throughout the Midwest. Beer will be sold by Hometown committee members.
Food vendors will include traveling ice cream shop Torch Creamery; Street Eats, offering brats and burgers, and RV Catering with pulled pork sandwiches, hotdogs, and hamburgers.
Activities for kids include train rides, cornhole, lawn games, face painting, a scavenger hunt at the Avenue of Flags, and gold panning. There will be activity tables on the complex’s deck, with puzzles, art supplies, and the materials to make the week’s feature craft: a colorful mini umbrella.
The museum will be open throughout the evening of the event, with more activities for kids inside. There will also be a one-night-only special available in the museum store: 25% off any science kit. The store has a variety of science kits on volcanoes, electricity, magnetism, fingerprint analysis, crystal growing, weather, and more.
The newly-refreshed Johnny Spaulding Cabin will also be open for visitation.
The hours for the event are 6:30-9:30 p.m. For more information, call 723-1200.
