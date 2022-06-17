BELLE FOURCHE — Nestled alongside the picturesque Belle Fourche River on the lawns of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, the second Hometown Thursdays event of the season, featuring Chelsey Dee & Company, kicked off the summer season in style Thursday.
Members of the Belle Fourche community poured into the complex’s green belt for a much-needed break from the cleanup efforts underway since the weekend storms wreaked havoc on the area.
Hometown Thursdays is a free, family-friendly event offering live music, entertainment, and activities for all ages.
There are seven different events over the summer that will feature a variety of performers consisting of local and regional bands, many with an emphasis on authentic country music. Week 1 featured Dakota Country.
This summer’s scheduled bands include:
June 23 – S. Hwy 85 Band
June 30 – Common Law
July 7 – Badger Horse
July 14 – He Said She Said
July 21 – Border Line
July 28 – Weston Frank
