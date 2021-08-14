BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Fourche’s Lemonade Girls Wednesday resumed their summer tradition, offering lemonade, cookies, and smiles to visitors at Mason’s 5th Avenue to raise funds for the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department.
Olivia Sutter, 12, and Kierra Blomberg, 14, have joined forces for the past five summers as the “Lemonade Girls” collecting donations for the fire department. And on Wednesday, the stand was open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Mason’s Fifth Avenue.
This was the girls’ first summer back at it after the COVID-19 pandemic put a lid on their lemonade cooler in 2020. Even so, in 2020, Sutter and Blomberg wanted to maintain their annual contribution and show their appreciation to the fire department and donated a $300 check made by Tree Pros, BuckStop Sporting Goods, and Mason’s Fifth Avenue.
Although Sutter and Blomberg have manned the lemonade stand for the last five summers, they followed in others’ footsteps. Sally Mason, Sutter’s grandmother and one of the owners of Mason’s Fifth Avenue, said that the philanthropic endeavor is somewhat of a family tradition. Ten years ago, one of Mason’s grandsons wanted to make an impact on the Belle Fourche community.
“We started with him (her grandson) and his friends,” she said, adding that a handful of her grandchildren and family members have joined in the charitable effort. “Olivia (Sutter) started doing it because her brothers had other stuff going on. So, she took it over.”
And that’s when the stand got its official moniker – the Lemonade Girls. And this year, Sutter and Blomberg garnered the assistance of Lainey Anderson, Sutter’s 8-year-old cousin who lives in Spearfish.
Also new this year, in addition to the traditional lemonade and cookies, the Lemonade Girls offered rocks decorated with painted inspiration to visitors, gifting guests from around the world a little piece of Belle Fourche positivity.
The annual tradition continues to impact visitors to the stand, in addition to Sutter and Blomberg.
“The girls are learning to give back to the community,” Mason said. “It’s just been great for them.”
Blomberg said she especially enjoys meeting and speaking with visitors who congregate around the stand.
“There (were) so many sweet couples,” she said. “It was incredible to talk to people. I think that’s the best part about it.”
For Blomberg, helping to fund the fire department is personal.
“I remember when (my) dad worked for the fire department in Spearfish,” she said. “I always wanted to go with him to work.”
“They’re incredible people, too,” Blomberg said of the volunteer fire fighters. “Not many people here really give to our town heroes, and those people are actually really important. I just feel like they’re underappreciated, and more people need be there for them so they can be here for us.”
Raking in more than $300 for this year’s event so far, Blomberg said she was especially excited to collect more than $100 in the first two hours.
“It was really good lemonade,” she laughed. “I had three cups.”
Sutter, who was somewhat shyer when speaking to the Pioneer Friday, echoed Blomberg’s sentiments related to donating to the fire department, saying the girls hope to help fund equipment purchases and training for the volunteers.
“We like to just help our firemen … to make sure that they’re (able to respond to a fire) on time, and that they can actually all help us,” she said.
In December 2019, the Lemonade Girls were recognized with a “Good Deed Award” by the American Legion Auxiliary with, acknowledging the girls for children who demonstrate kind, caring acts of selflessness.
“We use these opportunities of these awards to be able to show your deed(s) as an example for your friends, classmates, and family to do selfless acts in their everyday lives, too,” the award states.
Although the girls’ lemonade stand is shuttered for the summer, anyone who missed the opportunity to support the Lemonade Girls and the Belle Fourche Fire Department can still do so. Mason said that donations can be dropped off at Mason’s Fifth Avenue, located at 510 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
The Lemonade Girls will attend the fire department’s September meeting to present a check donation to the volunteer organization. Mason said that every penny donated to the stand is gifted to the fire department.
