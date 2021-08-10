Homestake Theatre Works bringing community theater back to opera house

LEAD — Homestake Theatre Works will be the organization to bring community theater back to the opera house in Lead.
The newly formed group is a committee, comprised of staff and board members from the Historic Homestake Opera House, as well as interested volunteers. It will be responsible for bringing community theater productions back to the opera house stage, much like the former Gold Camp Players group did before it disbanded last November.
“When I came into the position of executive director the general outlook was that we would attempt to bring community theater back probably sometime in 2022,” Golden said. “We thought it would take some time to ramp up, to get interest back and to get people excited.”
But in the meantime, Golden said he constantly heard the same question from residents.
“When is community theater coming back?”
“So, that started getting the wheels turning a little early,” Golden said of the predominant question among opera house patrons. “The next thing that happened was that Music Theater International, which is the main company that licenses big musicals for community theaters to perform, decided to release this musical called “All Together Now,” which is a musical revue of all your favorite Broadway composers. It was designed to reinvigorate community theater coming out of the pandemic. They released that with the stipulation that any theater could do it for free, for one weekend of the year. The weekend that we’re doing this there will be thousands of other performances all over the country of the same musical. License fees are really expensive. They’re one of the biggest barriers on the budget to do a big musical. So, with that opportunity presented on top of what we perceived as strong public interest, we felt it was time to go forward.”
The newly formed Homestake Theatre Works group will function as an arm of the opera house education and outreach mission, operating as a committee of volunteers and managed as one of the many programs that the opera house offers. Homestake Opera House Education and Outreach Coordinator Cassie Sams will oversee the development of community theater through the committee. This, Golden said, is different from the Gold Camp Players structure, since that group was an independent organization that worked in cooperation with the opera house.
“We welcome input from committee members to share their interests and projects they want to look at,” Golden said. “We’ll just have this committee in place to guide the process and make sure we are making decisions that are artistically challenging and marketable.”
Golden said moving the community theater group to the opera house control means a great deal to the organization as a whole.
“It’s a natural fit and it allows us to drive potential grant funding toward those projects,” he said. “Whereas, when it was two separate entities you couldn’t do that. The goal is this provides a lot more stability, a lot more structure. The people who are doing the work of community theater under this umbrella are getting a much more solid support structure from the opera house side. We want the community heavily involved. We want people to come with their ideas. We can’t guarantee that every idea will be an idea that gets produced. But if people don’t come with their ideas, then it is left up to just a few individuals to make all the choices, and that’s never the direction you want it to go. You want it to be community engaged.”
Golden said the first Homestake Theatre Works group production will be the “All Together Now” musical revue, which is scheduled for Nov. 12-14, with auditions Sept. 9-10 at the opera house. Locally directed by Debbie Minter, the production will be a collection of Broadway music from a variety of different kinds of shows, presented by a wide range of age groups. Other planned shows this year include a staged reading of “Antigone,” by Jean Anoilh in February; and the British farce, “See How They Run,” in May. The popular children’s production will be held next summer, with a title to be announced.
For more information about how to get involved with the Homestake Theatre Works, email Sams at education@homestakeoperahouse.org.
