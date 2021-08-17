Homestake, Richmond Hill Mine CUPs approved

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission heard 2020 annual reports regarding the Homestake and Richmond Hills mine sites, ultimately approving Conditional Use Permit (CUP) #124 and #144 for Homestake Mining Company and CUP #116, #125, and #202 for LAC Minerals-Richmond Hill Mine July 27.
Mark Tieszen, environmental manager for Homestake/LAC Minerals, addressed the commission.
“Open Cut review: most of it’s been reclaimed, most of it is mature,” Tieszen said. “No complaints in 2020. We had a technical revision that was one of our activities listed here for a very minor modification to the Long Baseline Neutrino (LBNF) conveyor.”
A technical revision was submitted in February 2017 to allow for the placement of 875,000 tons of excavated rock into the Open Cut from the Sanford Laboratory.
A technical revision to Homestake’s mining permit, allowing the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) to construct a temporary switchback access road into the southeast wall of the Open Cut, was submitted May 22, 2020, and approved June 23, 2020. The access road was needed for construction of the LBNF conveyor and installation of the footing for the conveyor support column extending into the Open Cut.
Approximately 0.18 additional acres were disturbed by the construction of the road. The upper portion of the road was reclaimed following the conveyor construction ,and the slot cut through the Open Cut berm for the conveyor tunnel and the upper bench of the road were backfilled with excavated material.
The other activity in 2020 listed by Homestake officials was a Grizzly Gulch resource estimate.
“We did some drilling out at Grizzly Gulch tailings,” Tieszen said. “Drilled six holes to do some gold and silver assays and geochemical composition, so that we could reconsider processing those tailings if it works out or look at other closure alternatives.”
The drilling was completed Oct. 9-13, 2020. The holes were near the base of the tailings, ranging in depth from 122-277 feet, and were subsequently plugged with bentonite grout.
Mine officials conducted maintenance projects in 2020.
“The more interesting one was that we did get hit out at Grizzly Gulch by that July 10 tornado and it destroyed our electrical building out there, so we had to do the rework on that,” Tieszen said.
In October 2020, the stormwater controls/swales were reshaped to divert storm water away from and off the road traversing the downstream face of the Grizzly Gulch dam. In November 2020, the boilers at the Blacktail Water Treatment Plant were replaced.
Tieszen said that in regard to geotechnical monitoring, everything looks good.
“We’ve got various means of monitoring going on and the east block area (Open Cut). The movement is pretty much slowed there, but it is continuing to topple and, as you know, it failed in 2019,” Tieszen said. “It could be another 3,000 to 5,000 yards that fail eventually at that location.
In regard to the remaining crest of the Open Cut, there are no indications of other recent movements that could represent potential for substantial slope failures.
In regard to the East Waste Rock Facility, data indicates that dump is behaving as expected with no significant issues.
“Deadwood Creek monitoring reports all look good and 2021 projects are pretty simple: just continuing the water treatment agreement with South Dakota Science & Tech Authority and continuing our own water treatment,” said Tieszen.
Deadwood Creek monitoring results for 2020 indicate that the Blacktail Water Treatment Plant discharge consistently meets permitted effluent limits and instream selenium and Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels consistently meet the water quality standards.
“Blacktail Water Treatment Plant treats water emanating from the toes of Sawpit and East Waste Rock facilities,” Tieszen said. “The water treatment plant system removes selenium and TDS from the water prior to discharging to Deadwood Creek.”
Commissioner Randall Rosenau asked if there was anything harmful in Deadwood or Whitewood Creeks and if the fish in the creeks could be eaten.
“Nothing,” Tieszen said. “Yes, you could.”
Rosenau asked when mine officials would know more about the results of the exploration work.
“I know that they’re doing testing right now,” Tieszen said. “And probably within the next few months, to a year. If there’s anything to be done out there, you guys would be the first to know, for sure.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked when the conveyor will start up.
“I think they’re supposed to start up in earnest for production in October, November time frame, I believe,” Tieszen said.
At the end of 2020, Homestake Mining Company employed 11 FTEs plus two full-time contract employees, one part-time contract employee, and 2020 community contributions totaled $15,300 including $14,500 monetary, $3,000 of which was in the form of scholarships, and $800 non-monetary in the form of Homestake coins for charitable auctions.
LAC Minerals — Richmond Hill Mine
“Reclamation overview: things are pretty much the same as I’ve reported in the past, and we are going to probably reclaim just about an extra acre and a half in the short-term,” Tieszen said. “We had no complaints, no technical revisions to the permit. Our activities: we put in avian protection devices on our power poles there. Those power poles are owned by LAC (Minerals) and were installed in the 80s, so they weren’t insulated on the transformer poles for avian protection. So, we retrofitted those.”
In regard to water management treatment, Tieszen said the year was similar to past years.
“The monitoring activities, pit impoundment, leach pad monitoring, everything looks good,” Tieszen said. “Water quality monitoring, again, everything is good there. Our 2021 plans include continuing with RO (reverse osmosis) and biological water treatment and our monitoring activities.”
