Homestake Opera House to host children’s performance residency

LEAD — The Homestake Opera House will be bursting with activity as the Dakota Players set up to present a week-long children’s performance residency, which will give students the opportunity to explore theater.
The residency will be facilitated by the Dakota Players, an arm of the Black Hills Playhouse. It is scheduled to run from Monday and culminate with a children’s production on Saturday. Auditions for the show “The Missing Mountain Mystery” will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, with parts available for children of all ages from kindergarten through 12th grade. Directors hope to get at least 20 participants, but they have space for up to 50 students. Additionally, the workshop will have opportunities for students to learn about the behind-the-scenes aspects of theater, including lights, sound and costumes.
Students who participate in the workshop will have different rehearsal times on different days throughout the week next week, with a performance scheduled for Jan. 22.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to get kids, especially if they are just starting out,” said Cassie Sams with the Homestake Opera House. “If they’ve never been on stage, it’s a good way to get them interested in theater in general and show them there are many different sides to theater. In a week they will get to see all different aspects in a short period of time.”
An outreach of the Black Hills Playhouse, the Dakota Players is a touring group that has been bringing fully equipped productions to communities for the last 22 years. The company casts up to 50 kids in its plays, and takes on about four or five assistant directors to help with operations. It brings all of the sets, costumes, lights and sound equipment for a full-scale production. Cast members spend the week rehearsing on different days, for a total of about 20 hours throughout the week, before presenting a play the following weekend.
Deb Workman, of the Dakota Players said this year’s play, “The Missing Mountain Mystery” is the first show that was written specifically for the company. Written about 20 years ago, the play is all about South Dakota and has been customized to reflect how the people of our state responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With our company we strive to hire midwestern artists to keep them employed,” Workman said, as she explained that the Dakota Players contracted with writers and designers to create the show. “A lot has changed in the world and COVID gave us time to evaluate the work we do and who we do the work with. This show kind of had a revamp of what is South Dakota and who is South Dakota. It was a good script and it was very generalized, so this gave us the opportunity to look at what is needed in the state right now and what is needed in education and community. We updated the script. We added a fun song for the prairie dogs, and we also were very specific in addressing the culture as a whole of South Dakota, adding in elements that enhance different cultures.”
The play follows the D.A.K.O.T.A. council, or the Distinguished Allied Kritters of the Area, as South Dakota’s most notable creatures work to solve mysteries and go on quests that take them across the state.
“Along the way, the characters learn to see the state from many different perspectives,” a press release from the opera house states. “From meeting the Royal Farm Family, traveling through time with the Badlands and Wildflowers, poppin’ with prairie dogs, and being interviewed on the Black Hills Television Show, the antics never end.”
Workman said the children’s performance residency is a great way for students to explore theater. “There are parts for every age level and skill level,” she said. “We really want this to be a safe introduction for students who have an interest, or who just want to inquire about theater. For the opening song, everyone comes on stage so that introduction to the audience is really safe and fun, instead of one person walking out and staring at all those people. The Black Hills Playhouse also has an expanding stage, and we work with people with disabilities. Really, what we have found is the same techniques in theater work across the board. So, if we have really skilled students coming in for an audition next week, that part comes up to that level and then we hope to carry them further. Really, we keep the peer groups together in these roles because you need strong people at every level and you need newcomers with that energy at every level. It’s fascinating what people bring to the table.”
The children’s production of “The Missing Mountain Mystery” will be presented at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Homestake Opera House. Tickets for the play are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
