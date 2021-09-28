Homestake Opera House to host Black Hills Opry

LEAD — The Black Hills Opry will be keeping the tradition of classic country music alive with the next performance at the Homestake Opera House, at 7 p.m., Saturday.
“The entire show takes a person in attendance on a reminiscent journey through classic country sounds of the 60s and 70s,” said Black Hills Opry Founder Kimberly Kaye. “If you are looking to hear the traditional sounds of country music, see a signature classic country opry style show, and know true country music is still alive and well, you need to be in a seat at the beautiful theater Homestake Opera House. You won’t be disappointed.”
Kaye founded the Black Hills Opry in 2017 because she felt the Black Hills had the potential to have shows like those played in Branson, Mo.
“I’m a huge fan of traditional and classic country music,” she said. “I grew up listening to it and it was always on the radio at our place. On weekends, when relatives all came over for meals, we’d bring out the instruments and sing every country song there was. While today there is significant talent in the ‘new country’ musicians and singers, their music is not what I call the traditional sound. I love to keep that sound alive in my own music and in promoting the traditional country artists.”
Since forming the Black Hills Opry, the Homestake Opera House was the home base of the show for 2017 and 2018, and Kaye said she is excited to bring it back.
“The experience is always warm, wonderful and an unexplainable feeling like you are part of something so much bigger, attributed to the phenomenal history of the Homestake Opera House and their story,” she said of performing at Lead’s “Jewel of the Black Hills.”
This year’s show will feature a very special performance by Dion Pride, son of Charley Pride.
“He is electrifying as he connects with his audience,” she said. “He will be doing a tribute to his father, whom we sadly lost in the country music family last year. Dion is fun, talented, and tells great stories. He has a way of connecting with the audience.”
Joining Pride will be the Lonesome Duvs, whom Kaye said will bring a unique country sound to the stage. “From the first note we struck together at our first practice, it was magic,” she said. “The Lonesome Duvs have energy, talent and a sound that will keep you on the edge of your seat.”
Performers will include Kaye on banjo, mandolin, guitar and vocals; Pegie Douglas on the stand-up bass and vocals; Sherry Ann Taylor on guitar and vocals; Katie Lautenschlager on the fiddle and vocals; Wild Bill Palanuk as the co-producer and show emcee; and Pride.
“It’s a big show folks, and a big time in the Black Hills area for class country music,” Kaye said. “You’ve just got to come.”
