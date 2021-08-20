Homestake Opera House to host 1914 open house event

LEAD — Hoop skirts and top hats will abound as the Historic Homestake Opera House celebrates its 107th anniversary this month.
On Aug. 31 the opera house will host an open house-style event to invite visitors and members of the community to take free tours of the building, visit the interpretive center on the upper level, and explore the full schedule of events for 2021-22. Visitors are encouraged to don their best 1914-style attire to mark the occasion, and Spearfish vocalist and guitarist Jim Miles will provide acoustic music from the courtyard.
Cassie Sams, education and outreach director for the opera house, said Thomas J. Grier dedicated the facility on Aug. 31, 1914 as a gift to the community. At the time, it served as a community and recreation center, featuring a theater, billiards hall, library, bowling alley and a heated indoor swimming pool. Lead residents enjoyed the facility for generations, until a massive fire destroyed much of the theater in 1984. Restoration and fundraising efforts to bring the building back to its original grandeur have been ongoing at the facility since 1995. Currently, executive director Thomas Golden said the Historic Homestake Opera House board is focused on installing a new HVAC system, so audiences can enjoy heating and cooling in the theater.
Sams said the open house will be a great way to re-introduce the community to the Jewel of the Black Hills. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the opera house has a full season of plays, concerts, and other entertainment planned for the year.
“We’re doing things a little bit different and trying to get people back into the theater,” Sams said. “We want to bring them back into the opera house and get them excited about the season coming up. We will have more than just theater. We will have comedy and concerts and local productions as well.”
In addition to the anniversary open house, other upcoming events at the opera house include auditions for the musical revue “All Together Now.” The auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 9-10 at the opera house theater. Directed by Debbie Minter in cooperation with musical director Chris Wheeler, the show will be a compilation of audiences’ favorite songs from Broadway productions, with shows scheduled for November. Those interested in auditioning should sign up for a time by visiting bit.ly/atnaudition.
Appointments are not required, but the director will give priority to those who sign up for a slot.
