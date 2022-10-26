LEAD — A community partnership that will use theater skills to help troubled youth learn how to make good choices and regulate their behavior is the basis for the latest collaboration between the Homestake Opera House and Lawrence County Teen Court.
Homestake Opera House Development Director Christine Allen said a recent $15,000 grant from the Black Hills Community Foundation will help facilitate a class called Arts for All. The class teaches kids in the teen court program about the psychology of making wrong choices and how to take deep breaths, relax, think and communicate to get out of difficult situations and make good choices.
Allen, who has a background in social work and who once taught life skills classes, said many teens freeze, run, lie or fight when they get into difficult situations. Many of those reactions are the same for stage actors who get nervous on stage, she said. So, the classes discuss the psychology of the reasons teenagers have those feelings, and how to use deep breathing, relaxation, thinking and communicating methods to work through them in order to make good decisions. They also allow teens to practice these methods while acting out scenarios in the theater.
“When you’re on stage and you freeze, it’s because your brain doesn’t have any action,” Allen said. “Your body starts to freak out a little, just like teens do when they get into trouble. So, this is just a partnership that makes sense. Teens can have fun and they can practice these skills, and when they’re in another situation they can make a different decision.”
Lawrence County Teen Court Director Lexi Lux said the new program is part of a class called “Choices,” which is required for all teens who go through the Teen Court program. The class teaches kids about how their brains work, and ways to correctly navigate cognitive behavior.
“This was an opportunity to revamp this class, because it’s great for going over the psychology and why we do the things we do. However, I think we were lacking how we move past it. How do we add a practical level to this? In a classroom setting, it’s all fine and dandy to say ‘here is what you do in the future.’ (But now we’re) putting teens in a position where they’re going, ‘what am I going to do in this situation.’ By giving them the opportunity to practice these skills with Christine and her staff, they are now starting to develop a plan for what they’re going to do if they find themselves in a bad situation and what are they going to do to get themselves out of a bad situation without making a poor decision the second time around.”
The class is funded with a $15,000 grant from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation. In the past, Allen said the opera house has received the Foundation’s signature $50,000 grant, which was given to Abbott House and Wellfully this year. But an increase in donations allowed the Black Hills Area Community Foundation to offer the smaller grant for education and outreach programs, and Allen’s idea to reach out into the community secured that award. Forging community partnerships to expand programming, she said, makes the opera house and other organizations more competitive for grants.
“It’s good to have our own programs, and we like to do those,” Allen said. “But there are so many programs like Lexi’s that are looking for people to partner with them, whether that be us or other community groups. Basically, because of my background in social work I wanted to reach out to these places and say ‘how can we help you.’ So, I gave her our idea to do an acting class that teaches cognitive behavioral therapy skills through having a little bit of fun with the kids.”
“The Black Hills Area Community Foundation is thrilled to award the Historic Homestake Opera House with our $15,000 Community Action Grant to expand their Education and Outreach Programs, especially their partnership with the Lawrence County Teen Court Program,” said Carrie Robley, programs manager for Black Hills Area Community Foundation. “We love the idea of using various forms of art, particularly theater, to enrich the lives of young people who may be looking to find their way by encouraging them to take risks that are positive and impactful.
“Our Community Action Grant is our signature grant and is only available to non-profits who have an endowment with the foundation. This was the first time we were able to offer a $15,000 grant to support the great work being done in our community and we are excited that the Historic Homestake Opera House is its first recipient. The Black Hills Area Community Foundation has a long history with the HHOH and hope to continue that partnership for years to come.”
Lux explained that Lawrence County Teen Court is the only court approved diversion program in the county for youth. The program consists of teen volunteers who serve as defense and prosecution lawyers, as well as a jury. Teens who commit relatively minor offenses go through the court process with their peers, and are given a constructive sentence that is designed to help teens make better choices, such as the Arts for All class.
“So, it’s an opportunity to hold them responsible for their actions without the long term consequences of having a criminal history,” she said.
