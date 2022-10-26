bhp news.jpg
LEAD — A community partnership that will use theater skills to help troubled youth learn how to make good choices and regulate their behavior is the basis for the latest collaboration between the Homestake Opera House and Lawrence County Teen Court.

Homestake Opera House Development Director Christine Allen said a recent $15,000 grant from the Black Hills Community Foundation will help facilitate a class called Arts for All. The class teaches kids in the teen court program about the psychology of making wrong choices and how to take deep breaths, relax, think and communicate to get out of difficult situations and make good choices.

