Homestake Opera House offering season tickets

LEAD — For the first time in its history, the Historic Homestake Opera House is offering season tickets for the rest of the year.
Thomas Golden, executive director of the opera house, said the season tickets cover 15 shows throughout the year, with some exclusions. Golden said patrons can go on the opera house website, select 15 shows to attend, and call the opera house to finish the purchase.
“If you want to do five tickets to one show, you can use that for your season tickets,” he said.
Purchasing season tickets in this way can save audiences about 15 percent for the entire season. But Golden cautioned that those who want to purchase season tickets will need to select their shows online, and call the Homestake Opera House directly at 584-2067 to complete the purchase, in order to receive the discount.
“You can build your shopping cart with the tickets you want,” Golden said. “It has to be 15. There is information on the website so you know what shows you can and can’t buy (with season tickets.) Then give us a call and we’ll do some magic on our end, so you can get the discount.”
Golden said the season tickets are a major development for the opera house, since it will ensure that the shows stay in the forefront of audience’s minds throughout the year, and encourage people to try new genres.
“It’s a big deal to be able to offer this,” Golden said. “For one thing, it offers a discount for the entire season. It encourages people to buy ahead and to plan to come to the theater. That’s huge for us because then people have us on their mind year-round, they remember that the show is going on and they have already committed to come. This also encourages people to go to more than just things they are automatically interested in.”
Upcoming shows at the Historic Homestake Opera House include:
Aug. 18, 7 p.m. — Free Movie: “The Goonies”
Sept. 11, 7 p.m. — Scared Scriptless Improv show
Sept. 17, 7 p.m. — Free movie, TBA
Sept. 26, 2 p.m. — Piano Ponderings with Kathryn Farruggia: The Romantic Piano
Oct. 2, 7 p.m. — Black Hills Opry featuring Dion Pride, Lonesome Duvs, Wild Bill and Minne Pearl
Oct. 20 — Oriom and Stacey Potter with a jazz ensemble
Oct. 22, 2 and 7 p.m. — Supaman
Oct. 29 — Free Movie, TBA
Nov. 6, 7 p.m. — Standup comedian Cyrus Steele
Nov. 12-15, 7 p.m. — Homestake Theatre Works presents “All Together Now: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre”
Nov. 19 — Free Movie, TBA
Dec. 5, 7 p.m. — Magical Medora Christmas
Dec. 6-9 — Festival of Trees
Dec. 11, 7 p.m. — Free Movie, “A Christmas Story”
Jan. 14, 7 p.m. — Free movie, TBA
Jan. 30, 2 p.m. — Piano Ponderings with Kathryn Farruggia: The Great Liszt Sonata
Feb. 11, 7 p.m. — Free movie, TBA
Feb. 25-26, 7 p.m. — Homestake Theatre Works presents “Word and Wine 2022: A reading of ‘Antigone’ by Jean Anouilh”
March 13, 2 p.m. — An Irish Rambling House: A Celebration of St. Patrick
March 18, 7 p.m. — Free movie, TBA
March 26, 7 p.m. — Standup comedian Jason Salmon
April 9, 7 p.m. — Dueling pianos by Killer Keyz
April 22, 7 p.m. — Free movie, TBA
April 23, 7 p.m. — Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellars
May 6-9, 7 p.m. — Homestake Theatre Works presents “See How They Run”
May 20, 7 p.m. — Free movie, TBA
May 29, 2 p.m. — Piano ponderings with Kathryn Farruggia: The Amazing Piano Through History
June 10, 7 p.m. — Free movie, TBA
June 21-23, 7 p.m. — Homestake Theatre Works presents: Summer Children’s Theater Camp performances
