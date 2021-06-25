Homestake Opera House hires artist in residence with CARES Act funding

LEAD — Bringing artists together with the public to share stories of recovery from COVID-19 and to tell the story of the area is what the Residencies for Recovery program is all about, and artist Dorothy Snowden is looking forward to doing just that in Lead.
Snowden, who has become renowned for her oil and acrylic painting, is from Newell where she raises horses and cattle. But this summer she will be researching Lead’s history, hiking the trails, and talking with the residents about their experiences, in order to create an original art series entitled “Lead Me There.”
“It will be a combination of what exists today with a little bit of historical component thrown in, using my artistic license to meld the two,” Snowden said. “The scenes may not necessarily be what you see today. People working in the mine in the 70s might recognize some of the features.”
The Residencies for Recovery program is funded by the S.D. Arts Council through CARES Act funding, and Historic Homestake Opera House Thomas Golden said the idea is to bring people together to share experiences through the arts.
“The bent of it is to say this artist is going to do public work, engage with the public, and the art produced will relay back to hearing people’s experience in coming back from the pandemic and the isolation,” Golden said. “We really looked at it as an opportunity to create some kind of catharsis for people in the community.”
Throughout the summer, Snowden will be painting at various locations around town and she will be primarily based at the Homestake Opera House and the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center. While she is working, the public is invited and encouraged to come visit with her and share their pandemic experiences, that could then be incorporated into the artwork. A specific schedule of Snowden’s appearances is still to be announced, but she already has a regular presence working in Lead, and she looks forward to getting to know the people. Snowden said her first experience with Lead was when she did a geology project for Homestake 40 years ago. That sparked a lifelong interest in the Homestake Mine, and now in the science going on at Sanford Lab.
“I wanted to come up here,” Snowden said of her younger aspirations of doing more work in the mine. “Then the forecast for the longevity of the mine was diminishing and I was getting feedback from the industry and instructors that maybe I should look at different career paths. Art and horses was the backup plan. But the interest in the area that drew me started with what was going on in the mine.”
Golden said the Residencies for Recovery grant is intended to help support artists like Snowden, and will not directly benefit the opera house. But he does hope that it helps bring community residents and visitors together through the arts and sharing experiences.
“This grant doesn’t do anything to financially support the opera house,” he said. “It invests in artists. We’re just given an opportunity to help an artist out through COVID because we know that the arts took a big hit in funding. For us as a community organization, the opera house is here for the community. We have this great partnership with the arts center, and we’ve partnered with the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, and the cities of Lead and Deadwood to choose this artist. So it really is a community project and it’s meant to give voice to the community, just processing everything we’ve gone through over the last year.”
Snowden, who has worked in the past as an Artist in Residence in at the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park, is experienced and skilled in serving as an ambassador for art and for her surrounding community.
“What’s really great with the way Dorothy works is she can engage people as she’s painting,” Golden said. “It’s something that people can walk in and see what’s happening in the moment. We appreciate the work she does and she really hits the mark on what we’re hoping to do.”
Golden encouraged the public to watch the Homestake Opera House Facebook page and website at www.historichomestakeoperahouse.com for opportunities to meet Snowden during her appearances throughout town.
