LEAD — From big bands and a capella singers, to new community theater productions and construction work, the 2022-2023 season at the Homestake Opera House will be a busy one.
“We’re trying to keep a really diverse schedule so people have different options based on what kind of show they want to see,” said Cassie Sams, director of outreach and administration.
This fall, programming at the opera house will start with “Scared Scriptless,” an improv comedy show filled with one-liners and hilarious surprises, including possible guest appearances from audience members. That show is right around the corner, on Sept. 10.
Following that will be Dave Martinson’s Big Band — a 17-piece band with two vocalists, with a repertoire of music from the 1940s to the present. That show will be held for one night, Oct. 9.
Almost immediately after the big band, audiences will be delighted with three one act plays from Homestake Theater Works, the Belle Fourche Community Theater and the Matthews Opera House. “Getting Our Acts Together” represents a collaboration that theaters across the Northern Hills hope to continue and expand. The show in Lead will be held Oct. 14, and the Homestake Theater Works production will be the last one act play performed that evening.
Just a few weeks later, on Nov. 4, a capella group Ball in the House, from Boston, Mass. will perform for general audiences. The group has performed with the Beach Boys, Fantasia, The Jonas Brothers, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, and more. Before their performance, Sams said they will have a special workshop to teach interested community members how to sing a capella. Details about the community event are still being worked out, including whether it will be held at the high school for easier student access.
“To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday,” from the Homestake Theater Works, will be the next production for Nov. 10-14. The show is a touching account of a grieving widower, who walks with his wife’s spirit every night on the beach, but who then needs to be pulled back to reality when his family experiences trouble.
One of the community’s favorite events at the Homestake Opera House, the original Festival of Trees, will be held very early this year, Nov. 18-19. Sams said that early date is very purposeful.
“We were the first Festival of Trees in the Black Hills, but last year we held it Dec. 9 and we were one of the last ones to do it,” she said. “So, all of the local businesses here in Lead were going to other places to get their tree because it was so late in the year. So, we wanted to be the first one because we were the first one. So we moved it up to before Thanksgiving so people could buy their trees and have them up in their place of business before the holiday season would have started.”
An early Festival of Trees will only serve to kick off the holiday season at the opera house, as a community event of Cookies, Carols and Claus will invite residents and visitors for a Christmas movie, cookies and hot chocolate with Santa, Dec. 3. Later that week, on Dec. 8 the opera house will ring in the season Celtic style, with “Tomaseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas.” The nationally touring group presents a show based in a farmhouse in Ireland, where families have gathered around a fire on Christmas Eve to sing traditional Irish Christmas carols.
Following the Christmas show, Sams said the opera house is scheduled to be closed for the rest of the winter until April, as it prepares its theater for construction. The plans for the new fire suppression system are complete, and Sams said they hope contractors can finish the work during that time of closure.
Once the new fire suppression system is installed, Sams said the opera house will come back with a major entertainment lineup in the spring.
Shows include “Letters from Home,” a USO-style show that is embarking on a national tour to hit all 50 states, with Lead being the South Dakota stop, April 7. Then, on April 22 mentalist Craig Karges will blow audiences’ minds.
“Nunsense” will be the Spring musical this year, with parts for six women to become what director Debbie Minter calls a “triple threat,” meaning that they will all have major roles and solos. The show will be held over Mother’s Day weekend, in May.
This year, Sams said the Homestake Opera House will have a new ticketing system that will automatically send tickets for all shows to season ticket holders.
