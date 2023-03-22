LEAD — A fundraising letter mailed to over 10,000 residents in Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish has resulted in more than $60,000 in pledges for the Historic Homestake Opera House capital campaign.
Steve Rice, chairman of the Homestake Opera House Campaign Leadership Committee said the mailer was sent in early February as part of the opera house “Lead Forward” campaign, and the response was immediate. Patron gifts ranged from one-time gifts of $5, to five-year pledges of $2,000 per year.
Rice said organizers and volunteers have been very pleased with the support from Lead and the neighboring communities.
“We really couldn’t be more pleased with the local response to our campaign mailing,” he said. “It shows that restoring this Jewel of the Black Hills is important to the residents of the Northern Black Hills, who hold this special venue in such high regard.”
In fact, opera house officials have decided to extend the time period for this segment of the capital campaign. Donors who make a pledge to the capital campaign from now until May 17 can be eligible to receive gifts such as coffee cups and special T-shirts that commemorate the effort.
The “Lead Forward” campaign was announced in January as a way to encourage anyone who may have ties to the Historic Homestake Opera House to get involved in the restoration in some way. The effort asks supporters to make pledges of any amount, and encourages donors to consider multi-year commitments. When the opera house started the campaign, officials had already raised $3.2 million toward the restoration. Now, just one month into the “Lead Forward” segment of the fundraising effort, the opera house has received $3.375 million, or more than 40% of its $8 million goal.
Current funds from the capital campaign are being used for the first phase of the restoration work, as Western States Fire Protection Crews and Ainsworth-Benning Construction work to install a fire suppression system in the theater. Other aspects of phase one include health, safety and ADA accessibility, including HVAC, plumbing, hydronic floor heating, electrical upgrades throughout the building, and more.
The second phase of restoration includes the addition of a new service elevator that will serve touring artists and performers, and allow for smooth equipment transport to the stage. Additionally, the second phase includes stage floor heating, a dressing room renovation that includes new bathrooms, stage lighting and audio systems, projection booths and a fly gallery for rigging equipment. Movie projection capabilities are also part of the plan.
Phase three of the project includes a full auditorium renovation, completing interior restoration work on the proscenium arch, box seats and other architectural features, a new ceiling and new walls. The third phase also replaces seating in the auditorium with 338 planned seats on the main level and 222 new balcony seats.
The fourth and final phase of the project includes exterior renovation and capital improvements, including repairs to the east walkway that connects the opera house to the Stampmill Restaurant. New windows and entry doors, signage, gallery renovation and relocating the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center framing shop are also in the plans.
The Homestake Mining Company and Phoebe Apperson Hearst built the Historic Homestake Opera House in 1914 as a gift to the Lead community. The facility was a hub for arts and recreation for decades, until a fire ravaged the facility in 1984. Since then the Homestake Opera House Society has been working to restore the building back to its original grandeur, while still providing a venue for performing and visual arts entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.