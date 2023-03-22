bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — A fundraising letter mailed to over 10,000 residents in Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish has resulted in more than $60,000 in pledges for the Historic Homestake Opera House capital campaign.

Steve Rice, chairman of the Homestake Opera House Campaign Leadership Committee said the mailer was sent in early February as part of the opera house “Lead Forward” campaign, and the response was immediate. Patron gifts ranged from one-time gifts of $5, to five-year pledges of $2,000 per year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.