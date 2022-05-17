Homestake Opera House announces new focus for $8M capital campaign

LEAD — In the days leading up to their big open house, when Historic Homestake Opera House officials planned to announce a major capital campaign, Executive Director Thomas Golden was excited to announce that the group had already silently raised 20% of their goal.
But on Saturday morning, Golden awoke to an email from a major donor, asking for a meeting. Later that morning, Golden had $1.5 million to add to the capital campaign coffers, bringing the total amount raised to $3.2 million — 40% of the $8 million campaign.
Since Golden knew he would be announcing the major fundraising initiative at the Thomas Grier Day Open House that evening, he decided to keep the donation under his hat, and announce it to everyone that evening.
“We were proud to say that we had raised $1.7 million. But how exciting to say we’ve reached $3.2 million,” Golden said as he described a massive level of excitement among opera house board members and supporters. “That’s just a wonderful jumping off point. The fact that we got to invigorate our board with that news was worth it on its own.”
The newest capital campaign for the Homestake Opera House has been quietly underway since 2019, but was only announced publicly last Saturday. This round of fundraising is all about improving the fire suppression, HVAC, lighting and other structural components that are necessary to keep the building running.
Unfortunately, those projects are also the most expensive, and the least visible to the public.
Christine Allen, development director at the Homestake Opera House, explained that the board’s first priorities for the $8 million capital campaign are to install a fire suppression system for the building. That project, Allen said, has already been bid out to Western States Fire Protection, with plans designed by TSP Engineering and Ainsworth-Benning Construction. It is slated to be done next year, when the opera house will be closed for three months.
“We need to get this done,” Allen said. “It’s more fun to say, ‘I raised money for that light.’ But what we need at this time is for people to say, ‘I raised money so that if this place starts on fire, water will rain down on people and they’ll be OK.’ We cannot survive another fire. We did a good job on this fire. We cannot survive another one without proper safety and we need to keep our people safe. We need to get that fixed. The fire suppression system didn’t work properly during the first fire, and we’re not going to let that happen again. Fire is our number one priority.”
The next priority is HVAC, so the facility can host more events during the heat of the summer. The second priority is lights and sound, and stage framework. The very last priority, she said, is cosmetic restoration — which is what many people get excited about.
“Pretty gets people excited, but we could do so much more if we had air conditioning,” she said. “People ask, how come I don’t see anything happening. It’s because these projects that aren’t so fancy are the most expensive ones.”
Allen explained that the opera house has been running this particular capital campaign since 2019, but they have remained silent about it in order to show good-faith effort before publicly announcing their intentions. So far, she said, through the pandemic and significant changes in leadership, the opera house board has been able to raise $3.2 million to be used on these structural improvements. That includes city funds that were put directly into the capital campaign, rather than into operating expenses as they have been previously.
“We’re doing something different than some of the other capital campaigns that you’re seeing in Lead right now, which is that we started this in a quiet phase, raising a certain amount of money before we decided to go public. That builds confidence and momentum that we are not coming out just from the bottom, but we are coming out already with this much raised and this work you’ll see done. Obviously, the difference between $3.2 million and $8 million is a lot, but once you’re able to talk about it you can do fundraisers and gain momentum from there. The fact that they were able to raise this money basically during the time of COVID and a time of leadership changes shows huge faith in this project,” Allen said. “When we can be an art venue that supports ourselves, then we don’t need city money.”
The opera house announcement comes at a time when Lead has a variety of capital campaigns for different projects, with organizations like the Black Hills Mining Museum and the Handley Recreation Center also raising money for building construction and improvements. But that’s another thing Allen said opera house officials are excited about, since multiple capital campaigns of organizations that work together for the overall improvement of the town, are a sign of a healthy community.
“It’s not uncommon at all when you see the growth that Lead has and the change they’re having,” she said. “Just thinking about the economic development. If the opera house was done, Main Street would be 100% busier and different and more people than we have now coming into town. Then you have the mining museum tying on to the end of Main, which brings all of these busses in. Then we’ve got the Handley Center, which is for the people of Lead. So, you want to see all of these things growing together because that shows the economic development for over $1 million in sales taxes. That shows a lot of this money we are just going to keep reinvesting that into the town.
“We encourage you to put your money where your heart is,” Allen continued. “But we also encourage you to use long term thinking, as in what is going to benefit your community and what do you want to see in Lead grow? We encourage you to give your money to all three campaigns or just one campaign — make your choices. We’re going to be doing this a long time. The opera house has been here for over a hundred years, and we’re not going anywhere.”
By the numbers ...
The following are estimates for various projects that need to be completed at the Historic Homestake Opera House.
Auditorium — $1.35 million
Proscenium Arch and stage — $1.05 million
Theatre chairs and theatre restoration — $750,000
Elevators — $650,000
Lighting and controls systems — $625,000
Fire protection — $600,000
HVAC and plumbing — $500,000
Power relocation — $500,000
Stage framework, structure and rigging — $350,000
Sound and control system — $200,000
Professional fees — $475,000
Contingency — $900,000
Estimated total — $8 million
