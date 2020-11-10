PIEDMONT — The upper portion of Homer Smith Road in Piedmont has been barricaded and marked with signs reading: “Private Property, No Trespassing.”
The property owner, Ralph Greslin, said he was advised to close the road citing liability issues.
A group of homeowners who live beyond the Greslins on Homer Smith Road have filed a lawsuit claiming that by their mere use of the road for many years, they have established a prescriptive easement and may use the road.
Greslin said he attempted to negotiate with the homeowners on some sort of resolution to the road issue, but his offers were rejected not once, but twice.
“After that, we ended up having to get a lawyer. Our lawyer said that was the end. We can’t offer anymore,” Greslin said.
Barricades have been placed both near the entrance to Greslin’s driveway and further up the road to encourage those coming down the hill to take Leonard Birch Drive and Lincoln Tarken Lane to access the service road to the east.
Someone smashed into the upper sign just after it was placed there Friday afternoon. Greslin said he called the sheriff to report the act as vandalism.
“Later, because it (the sign) was all over the middle of the road, they cleaned it up and moved it off to the side which they have no right to do. That was trespassing and obstruction of evidence. The value on that sign alone was $500,” he said.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said Monday that he had spoken with Greslin and his department is investigating the sign smashing as vandalism.
Merwin also said someone had called his office and was upset because Greslin had closed the road. Merwin said he pointed out that the road is, indeed, private property.
“We will do what we can for both sides. Some of them up above are convinced he can’t do that,” Merwin said of closing the road.
Greslin wants the sheriff’s department to respond to his concerns of trespassing and the homeowners want the department to see that the road gets opened which they will not do, Merwin said.
“It’s a civil deal between him and the residents up above. They need to go to court and get it decided one way or another,” he said. “We’re just trying to make sure everybody stays civil, nobody gets hurt and nobody damages his property.”
The people who live above Greslin and use the road need to learn that the road on which they are traveling is private property, Greslin said.
“They are going to have to respect it until the court figures differently. The road will remain closed until the court comes across with an answer,” Greslin said.
At some point Greslin said he may just have to tear the road out.
“That has never been our plan, but they are forcing this issue this way,” he said.
Lawyers for both sides of the issue say they are reserving comment on the matter because of the pending litigation. The homeowners are represented by Nathan R. Chicoine and Greslins’ attorney is Courtney Clayborne.
The homeowners listed as plaintiffs in the civil lawsuit include Craig Engel and Annette Engel, James Gillen, Laredo Kaski and Sophia Kaski, Geraldine Leetch, Thomas Nilsen and Autumn Nilsen, Christine Pulaski-Didriksen, Sidney Pulaski ad Mary Ann Pulaski, Bruce Rath, Kayla Schoon and Jason Schoon, Debra Black, Curtis Small, Kathleen Timm and Gary Tim, and David O. Smith and Nancy K. Captiotti Smith as trustees of the David O. and Nancy K. Smith Revocable Trust.
Listed as defendants in the civil lawsuit are Ralph Greslin and Carleen Greslin, Paul Holst and Kay Holst, and Meade County acting by and through its board of county commissioners.
The amended complaint was filed on Oct. 14, in Fourth Circuit Court in Sturgis.
