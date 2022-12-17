Home for Christmas

LEAD — If dogs could talk, one Lead pit bull would have quite a story to tell.
“Ruby,” whose owner Kyra Mack is a lifelong resident of Lead, was lost in the woods near Keystone for nearly nine weeks before she was finally brought home late last month. The 7-year old pit bull went from eating and sleeping whenever she wanted in a warm and loving home, to foraging for food in the woods and running in fear from everyone she saw, until she found her owner.
The entire ordeal was quite an adventure for both dog and owner alike, and it started when Mack left her dog with a family member while she went on vacation to Georgia. Mack said while she was away, the family member took Ruby camping with him, despite Mack’s pleas for him to stay home.
“I asked him please don’t,” Mack said. “She doesn’t do well with camping. I said, ‘you really need to watch her and make sure she’s comfortable because she gets nervous very easily.’ He took her anyway, and not to an actual campsite. They were in the middle of the woods.”
Mack said the trouble started when the family member fired a gun while Ruby was in the tent. Ruby, whom Mack said was abused in her previous home and is extremely afraid of loud noises, ran straight through the tent and into the woods. When Mack got the call about her lost dog, she and her mother, Karen Mack, got on the next plane from Georgia to come home and search for her beloved Ruby.
“As soon as he said he lost her, I was calling the airline to change my flight to get home immediately,” she said. “We went home that same day and were home by midnight that night. We drove straight to Keystone, and we were out looking and calling until 2 or 3 a.m., when we just couldn’t keep going. We went out the next day searching and calling for her, and doing everything we could think of to try and find her. We must have walked for miles and couldn’t find anything.”
The search continued for weeks, as Mack and her mother, along with her Lead grandparents, drove to Keystone several times a week to search. Mack posted fliers everywhere around town and put the word out on every social media platform available. While they had many phone calls from people who said they saw Ruby, Mack said none of them were able to catch her long enough to check her microchip or give her shelter.
“People would see her, but they couldn’t get her to not run away from them,” Mack said. “They would say her name, she would look at them, and then she would book.”
Finally, after about five weeks of searching, Mack said a woman named Kathy called and offered to help catch the dog that she had seen come down from the woods several times. Kathy recognized Ruby from the fliers, and made it her mission to get the dog home to her family.
“She asked us to pay for a live trap, and she would go out to where she saw her last,” she said. “By that time, it was after Halloween. She was said to be by this old, abandoned mine. So we started setting food over by there and it was being eaten, but we didn’t know if it was her. By this time it had been some time since she had been seen.
“Without Kathy we wouldn’t have found her,” Mack said, as she said the good samaritan went to the trap at various times throughout the day and night, even as early as 4 a.m., to check it. “Apparently there is an area where there is a maintenance building for the city and a lady there feeds a bunch of feral cats. Something was taking the bowl that they put the cat food in and carrying it down the street, to an area where Ruby had been seen. So, we got to thinking, maybe this is her doing this because she loves cat food. That’s when Kathy set the trap and put out trail cams, to see if she could catch what was taking the food. My mom got a shirt, one of Ruby’s old toys and a blanket to put in the trap.”
It was a short time later when Mack, who had nearly given up hope that her beloved dog was alive, got the call that Ruby had been caught. The call came at the end of November, after the first deep freeze of the season, and after many sleepless nights and miles of searching in the woods.
“I hightailed it out of the house,” Mack said. “I didn’t even grab shoes or a jacket. I was just like, ‘we need to go!’ I was trying to get in my car and get to Keystone as fast as I could. As soon as I saw her and knew that it was my dog, I started crying. The lady was like ‘you have to be slow. You have to be quiet. Don’t rush at her.’ I got to the fence and they said, ‘talk to her.’ I’ve always called her Sugar Butt. So I said, ‘Sugar Butt, it’s mommy.’ Those ears perked up and her body started wiggling, and she pulled the lady hard to get to me.”
The homecoming was a joyful one for the entire family and for Ruby, Mack said. Right away after bringing her dog home Mack said they took her to the veterinarian, who was amazed that Ruby was so healthy.
“They did all kinds of bloodwork on her,” Kyra’s mother, Karen, said. “The vet said other than liver enzymes showing that she was in starvation mode, all the bloodwork was fine. He said she defied odds and if you didn’t believe in God, you need to now. He said there’s nothing with the science, other than she was fat before this happened, that she should be as healthy as she is.”
Ruby was 15 pounds overweight before she was lost, and she shed 30 pounds in the woods. Kyra said while the vet told her not to let the dog get that heavy again, the extra weight probably saved her life.
“We know she wasn’t being fed until the last couple of weeks when she found the cat food and started eating it,” Karen said. “Before that, we have no clue what she ate.”
“She went from eating whatever she wanted and sleeping on the couch or a bed or a dog bed, to all of a sudden being in the woods,” Kyra said. “I assumed she was dead. Everybody was just like ‘have faith in this dog.’ I was like, ‘there’s no plausible way my dog is alive.’ For the first two days I just kept staring at her because she was alive. I couldn’t believe it.”
Today, Kyra said Ruby is settling into home, but the once very quiet and well-mannered dog now barks and jumps regularly. Kyra thinks the new behavior is a trauma response from her time in the woods, and is hopeful that it will subside as Ruby becomes more comfortable at home.
“She’s always been a quiet dog,” Kyra said. “Now that she barks, it makes me wonder if she had to bark to scare things away from her.” Overall, Karen and Kyra said they are very grateful for all of the good Samaritans in Keystone who helped them retrieve Ruby, and the whole experience shows what great survivors dogs can be.
“We had a lot of hope in the beginning, thinking she’s chipped and she’s got a lot of collar information,” Karen said. “But as time went by, she just wasn’t letting anybody near her. I guess it just goes to show that even if they’re domesticated, they can learn pretty quickly how to survive. She’s our miracle.”
