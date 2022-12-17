Home for Christmas

Kyra Mack poses with her dog Ruby. The pet was recently found and captured in Keystone after having been lost in the woods for more than eight weeks. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

LEAD — If dogs could talk, one Lead pit bull would have quite a story to tell.

“Ruby,” whose owner Kyra Mack is a lifelong resident of Lead, was lost in the woods near Keystone for nearly nine weeks before she was finally brought home late last month. The 7-year old pit bull went from eating and sleeping whenever she wanted in a warm and loving home, to foraging for food in the woods and running in fear from everyone she saw, until she found her owner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.