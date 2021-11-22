Holidazzle returns to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — After taking a year off for the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest Holiday light show in Spearfish returns in December as the Spearfish Downtown Business Association presents the Christmas Stroll and Holidazzle Parade.
“We are very excited that its back,” said Nathan Hoogshagen, executive director of the Downtown Business Association. “It seems to be one of those events in Spearfish that just kind of ushers in the Christmas season and people really, really, really look forward to it.”
The Holidazzle celebration will take place throughout the day on Dec. 4 including shopping specials from downtown businesses, visits with Santa Clause at the Matthews opera House beginning at 1 p.m., street corner carolers from 2-4 p.m., and the annual chili feed at Common Grounds at 5 p.m.
Kids and Company Dance will perform a special holiday routine in front of Old City Hall Square prior to the start of the parade.
“And then right at the start of the parade, as (Kids and Company) get done and the parade gets closer to Jackson and Main, we’ll kick the tree back on and that’ll be a cool way to start the parade for downtown and kind of usher in the Christmas season,” Hoogshagen said.
Participants in the Holidazzle have been encouraged to also sign their floats up to be feature in the Spearfish Optimist Club’s Winter Wonderland holiday light display tour at the Spearfish City Campground.
“We’re trying to work back and forth and make sure that if people have a float with us that they enter it over there and vice versa,” Hoogshagen said. “It seems like a good shoe-in for businesses that spend all this time to set up just for the parade, now they have someplace to advertise, basically, for a whole month.”
