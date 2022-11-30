Holidazzle festivities set for Saturday

SPEARFISH — Oh, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. To celebrate the holiday season, Spearfish’s Downtown Business Association (DBA) is hosting its annual Holidazzle event throughout downtown Spearfish this weekend.
The first weekend of December has flooded downtown with holiday cheer for many years now. This year, people will see old favorites, as well as some new businesses and events taking part in the festivities.
Kyler Flock, director of marketing and public relations for Visit Spearfish gave a run down on the free events taking place on Dec. 3:
1 p.m. - Grace Balloch Memorial Library is hosting a children’s story time.
2 p.m. - Matthews Opera House is having photos with Santa and playing Christmas movies.
3 p.m. - Spearfish Bike Collective is conducting a bike giveaway at the corner of Hudson and Main st.
5 p.m. - Common Grounds is hosting its annual community chili feed.
The main event will start with the lighting of the tree at Old City Hall at 6 p.m., followed by the Holidazzle Parade.
The parade will begin at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center. It will travel along North Avenue and onto Main Street where it will end at Grant Street.
“When they set it up like this year, where you see all the businesses kind of collaborating together, it really creates for the best weekend.” Flock said.
With so many businesses taking part and coming together, there’s something fun going on for everyone in the family.
“There’s not many other communities out there that can compete with such a big list of events.” Flock said.
The theme for the event this year is, “Party in Plaid,” and DBA Executive Director Doris Cardwell, encourages all event-goers to dress up in plaid.
For the first time, the DBA will be putting on a photo contest for all attendees.
Cardwell said in order to enter, all people have to do is take a picture wearing plaid at any event downtown, post the picture on Instagram and tag the Spearfish DBA (@downtownspearfish), use the hashtag “#partyinplaid” and the parade judges will choose someone to win a $100 downtown gift certificate.
The winner will be announced the following Monday.
“It’s not too late to enter the parade.” Cardwell said.
If people or businesses haven’t had a chance, they can head to the DBA website or Facebook page and fill out an entry form.
