STURGIS — A group of University of South Dakota students got a glimpse into a window to the past during a field study at the Bear Butte Creek Historic Preservation Area near Sturgis recently.
Led by Tony Krus, assistant professor of anthropology and sociology at USD, the 10 students spent a week preparing the site for a larger archeological dig to take place in September.
Student T.J. Beacham, an anthropology major with minors in archeology and biology from Omaha, found the experience valuable and interesting.
“When you read the textbook you get just the base sort of knowledge, but then when you really get out to the field you can see first-hand kind of how these people lived and what the ecosystem or environment would have been like for them during that time,” he said.
Depending on what is in the sediment or soil of a site, people today can tell what was going on then, he said.
“It’s pretty great to have a hands-on experience like this,” he added.
Krus said the students who participated were enrolled in an archeological field school. Prior to coming to Sturgis, they spent three weeks excavating a historic town in Clay County called Bloomingdale.
Officials with the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society and archeologists working on the Bear Butte Creek Historic Preservation Area project asked Krus earlier this year if it would be possible to bring a group of students to help. This is Krus’ first venture into doing archeological work in the Black Hills.
“This has been fun for us,” Krus said.
The students laid out a grid of 10-meter squares in the field adjacent Highway 34. They drove in rebar stakes at intervals so the excavation team in September can use them as control points for measurements.
“That data will be helpful to the other archeologists towards making a map of the area,” Krus said.
Dr. Linea Sundstrom of Custer spoke to the group describing some of the history of the area and an overview of the type of archeology to be done at the Soap Suds Row, just north of Highway 34.
Soap Suds Row, a general term used at other Western frontier forts, was a small neighborhood of tents and structures where civilian laundresses worked to wash the soldiers’ uniforms.
An area east of Sturgis near Bear Butte Creek was believed to be a bustling area where the laundresses for Fort Meade lived.
In recent years, a hunt began to uncover evidence of the history of Soap Suds Row.
Up until 1878, the U.S. Army hired laundresses, or washerwomen, who traveled with the soldiers in an official capacity and had free access to the Army doctors and surgeons. They were the only women the Army recognized and supported at the time.
To get hired, a laundress had to pass several hurdles. They had to have a certificate of good character from headquarters before they could assume duty and they had to be free of disease.
Ross Lamphere used a backhoe to dig out part of the embankment, or terrace, on which Soap Suds Row sits. The cut in the embankment exposed a stratigraphic soil profile for the students to document, which will provide a reference for the September dig.
“What was exposed showed the underlying geology of the terrace. We’re trying to understand if there are any parts of the terrace that might be archeologically interesting and also understand the geological history of the terrace,” Krus said.
Sundstrom’s husband, Dr. Glen Fredlund, explained the soil geomorphology exposed in the cut.
Three soil “horizons,” labeled A, B and C were exposed, with the current soil layer on top, a second layer that is about 1,000 to 1,200 years old, and a possible third layer that is around 4,000 years old, Fredlund said.
According to Sundstrom, the horizon layers that were stable long enough to form soil are more likely to have had human activity and will therefore be the main targets of future digs. Between the horizons are other layers of gravel, which would have presumably been deposited by past floods of Bear Butte Creek.
Coincidentally, the dig took place exactly 50 years after the great 1972 flood, and the group experienced their own thunderstorm deluge during the week they were on site. The ’72 flood did not touch the terrace on which Soap Suds Row sits, as evidenced by the some of the depressions in the ground where some of the 13 or so laundress houses stood.
The students created a map of the exposed cut and meticulously described the soil types within the layers.
Camilla Crosby, a recent USD graduate from Hot Springs who will be working for the South Dakota Archeological Research Center in Rapid City, said the work at Fort Meade was her “fun” summer camp before entering the work world.
“A lot of us here are really interested in seeing a different type of archeological material remains. Over in Vermillion what we have been working on is finding housing foundations. Here, we are looking at geological changes and how that relates to any archeological findings over time,” she said.
The different soil layers found when Lamphere cut into the embankment represent periods in time, Crosby said.
“What it’s saying is that this, at one time, was the top surface,” Crosby said pointing out a layer in the cross-section of soil. “You can see where it changes with these cobbles being deposited likely due to water – a strong enough river to move small boulders like that. What has been deposited helps us understand the larger history of the Black Hills – who was living here at what time.”
The geology also may reveal who was on the land before it was Soap Suds Row, Crosby said.
“Environmental changes are likely going to lead to cultural and social changes in people,” she said.
Student Elise Shield of Muscatine, Iowa, an anthropology major with an archeology minor, will be a senior in the fall at USD.
“This is exciting,” Shield said as she excavated soil from the cutout.
And although it wasn’t their intent to find artifacts, the students did come across some items while doing the mapping. On a recent afternoon the students found some cut glass, probably from a bottle, and a rusty nail.
“There’s a lot of potential here for sure,” Shield said.
Some of what the students found during their short time at the site reminded them that not everything about an era is written in history books.
“Especially Soap Suds Row since it was mostly women doing this. A lot of women’s history wasn’t recorded. We’re definitely doing the work of trying to uncover all the disenfranchised groups,” Shield said.
Student Zach Wattier, a Sioux Falls graduate student and history major, said the area’s proximity to Bear Butte could show evidence of Native American occupation of the site.
Also, during the week, Logan Lamphere led the students on a tour of the preservation area, pointing out where the petroglyph rock in the Fort Meade Museum was found. The students examined the Fort Meade firing range and observed the inscriptions on the stone wall of the range.
Students also heard from explosives expert Jim Laverick, also from Custer. Laverick, a retired FBI agent, talked about the grenade court that was depicted on a 1913 map of the area near Soap Suds Row, and what to do should a grenade be found.
In September, a second team led by Dr. Sundstrom will excavate, conduct a more extensive study, and create a more accurate map of the laundry area while they search for artifacts.
Logan Lamphere contributed to this story
