History at the fishery

SPEARFISH — The D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives has been a part of Spearfish’s history almost as long as the city has existed; 2021 marked its 125th anniversary, so the Pioneer took a look back at this unique and important part of fish hatchery history.
On June 11, 1896, Congress appropriated $5,000 to establish a fish hatchery in Spearfish through the U.S. Fish Commission. The D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery actually started its existence as the Spearfish National Fish Hatchery, and was a substation for the Leadville National Fish Hatchery in Colorado.
“(The Fish Commission was) really a young agency trying to establish food sources for a growing population across the nation and trout is what they knew would do well in the Black Hills due to the temperature of the water,” explained April Gregory, curator of the Fisheries and Aquatic Conservation Archive at the D.C. Booth Hatchery.
When the facility was completed in 1899, the fist shipment of trout arrived in Spearfish, along with the hatchery’s first superintendent, DeWitt Clinton (D.C.) Booth, who at 31 was the youngest superintendent working for the commission at the time. Booth was an employee in Leadville, but as was the practice, he was shipped off to where the agency thought he could be of most use.
“He got marching orders that he would be transferred here. … So he just came to work one day and was told, ‘OK, you’re packing up and you’re going to Spearfish,’” Gregory said with a laugh.
Under Booth’s management, the hatchery started stocking a variety of cold-water fish, and within a decade had seeded the waterways of the Black Hills with around 20 million fish.
“That consisted of rainbow trout, brown trout, brook trout, cutthroat trout, lake trout, as well as arctic grayling, and Atlantic salmon,” Gregory said.
Cultivating and managing a thriving fish population, which otherwise would have had no natural way or reaching the Black Hills, not only provided a vital food source for the growing population of miners and other commerce-seekers, but also added angling to the recreational past times folks could enjoy while in the Hills.
During his time as superintendent, Booth managed the facility while also working to expand the fish commission’s charge to stock land-locked water systems with thriving fish populations.
“Another thing in the early years that D.C. Booth was tasked with doing, was starting a fisheries program in Yellowstone National Park, so he did that and worked on that every summer for about 10 or 11 years,” Gregory explained
D.C., and his wife Ruby Booth accomplished a great deal during their time in Spearfish, and were very active in helping to shape the community. Today visitors can learn a great deal about the Booths’ influence from the museums and historical interpretations on the grounds, but Gregory said it’s the story of what happened after D.C. Booth, that has made the hatchery a stand out from others throughout the country.
“It didn’t stop with D.C. Booth, there’ve been a lot of other superintendents that have worked here,” she said. “Sometimes it gets glossed over that this Spearfish station, for a while was a complex, so in the 50s, 60s, 70s, and even into the 80s, it was called the Spearfish Fisheries Complex.”
As the fisheries complex, the hatchery established several facilities throughout the area to contribute to the growing, study, and conservation of fish in the Black Hills.
In 1937, due to water quality inconsistencies from the natural springs that feed the hatchery, the Works Progress Administration was brought in to build an auxiliary egg hatching station outside the grounds. But even that proved problematic, forcing the complex to expand even further.
“The auxiliary hatchery (which today is the Snappers Club), also had water quality problems with silt clogging the troughs,” Gregory said. “In 1949, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the State of South Dakota signed an agreement to use nearby state land for a federal hatchery, McNenny National Fish Hatchery. Fish production shifted to the new McNenny substation, with Spearfish being used for growing larger fish.”
Also housed at the McNenny hatchery was a diet testing and development center.
By 1963, Gregory said the U.S. Fish Commission had expanded its conservational efforts and had been designated as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Separate to the fish hatchery, the wildlife service purchased the Ranch A property in Wyoming to create a fish genetics lab, which was added to the Spearfish Fisheries Complex in 1980.
In addition to all of the study and conservation facilities operating as part of the complex, Gregory said the Spearfish Coldwater In-Service Training School was established as a site for all U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employees to come and study.
“That was to train young biologists in the most cutting edge technology of the time,” she said.
New techniques in controlling water levels, hybridization trials, population documentation, all were on full display at the Spearfish hatchery. The wildlife service would send their newly hired biologists to train in Spearfish before being transferred to the station where they would work.
“They would transfer employees every few years so they would be a well-rounded fisheries biologist, and you didn’t have a say,” Gregory said. “I guess it would be similar to some of the military families that move around a lot.”
All of those new ideas flowing in and out of the hatchery also added to the growing collective knowledge of the Spearfish location. In the 1970s, Gregory said the staff at the hatchery started collecting and storing, things like nets, egg jars, fish tags, and saturometers, for measuring the amount of oxygen in water shipping containers, as well as archival material such as student thesis’ and research papers.
“Part of the requirement for graduation was they had to do a thesis type paper,” Gregory said. “I would guess that maybe part of the inspiration was the in-service training school with people coming from all over the nation here, and then they would probably talk about how they did things where they’re from, because every fish hatchery you go to, they do things a little bit different.”
In the late 1970s, another major player in the hatchery’s history, Arden Trandahl, used is position as superintendent to establish those collections into an official national archive, but that wasn’t the only fight Trandahl was fighting.
“He brought it forth to Congress, and he spent a lot of time advocating both for the archives to be officially recognized as well as for the fish hatchery to remain open,” Gregory said. “The collection is national in scope and its primary focus is collecting fisheries items from the history of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which goes back 150 years (to the U.S. Fish Commission).”
Gregory said the collection currently holds more than 14,000 objects and 1.8 million records from fisheries from all 50 states and is still growing.
“We have a lot of pretty creative things that they built in house, whether it was for feeding the fish or cleaning the grates or any number of things that were built on the spot to fill a need,” she said.
In the 80s, due to budget cuts, the fish hatchery faced the threat of closure, and operations were actually stopped for a time. The wildlife service transferred the McNenny hatchery to the state of South Dakota, so fish were still being stocked in the Black Hills, but not from the Spearfish hatchery. Instead, the grounds were allowed to remain open as a public space for the city to attract tourists; that’s where the Booth Society stepped in to breath new life into the old fishery.
The Booth Society emerged as a sort of proof of investment from the city of Spearfish in the hatchery, who had always seen the land as a public attraction for visitors.
“We have pictures of the 1920s of the Isabelle High School being out here on a field trip,” said Karen Holzer, executive director of the Booth Society.
Through fundraising, donations, and public outreach, the Booth Society showcased that the fish station could be a lot more culturally and historically significant.
Because the Spearfish hatchery had become such a lightning rod for fish conservation and culture at the federal level, and because of its obvious attraction to the general public, Trandahl worked with the Booth Society, and together petitioned the federal government to resume funding for the fishery.
“They were convinced, ‘we’re going to come back in, resume operations, but with a different spin with more focus on cultural resources; that being the archives, and a larger emphasis on visitor service,” Gregory said.
The hatchery reopened operations in 1989 along with the official establishment of the Booth Society, and a new spotlight on historic interpretation, as well as a new name, the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives.
“They Booth Society was organized in 1989, so they’ve played a large part in the growth of the fish hatchery or the changes that were happening,” Holzer said.
Contrary to its name, the fish hatchery no longer hatches trout at the facility, but raises the fish to stocking size from fingerlings shipped from other hatching centers.
“We don’t hatch them because our hatchery building is a museum,” Gregory explained with a laugh. “But we do raise them out in our raceways and ponds and stock them.”
In addition to the museum and historic archives, the Booth House, the original neo-classical domicile, which D.C. and Ruby Booth first moved into in 1905, still stands as a testament to the perseverance and significance of the hatchery, as well as its connection to the community.
“A large amount of the items that are on display (in the house) were donated by Spearfish families so there’s a lot of family heirlooms that are on display at the Booth House,” Gregory said. “I think that’s something really special that it doesn’t just tell the story of the hatchery families that lived there, it also tells the story of how much Spearfish has really embraced and loved this place since its establishment.”
To celebrate its 125th birthday, the Booth Society organized a series of special events throughout the summer including local actors portraying D.C. and Ruby Booth, plein air painting exhibitions on the grounds, trout cooking demonstrations from the experts at Nonna’s Kitchen, Native American dancing and story telling, and more.
