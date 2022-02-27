Historic mine burned in wildfire

Courtesy photo

KEYSTONE — The historic Bob Ingersoll Mine northwest of Keystone, burned Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., fire crews responded to the fire. Not cause was not yet revealed. 

The former mill building appears to be destroyed.

According to westernmininghistory.com, the mine produced lithium, beryllium, and mica.

1
0
0
10
2

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.