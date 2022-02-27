Historic mine burned in wildfire

KEYSTONE — The historic Bob Ingersoll Mine northwest of Keystone, burned Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after 3 p.m., fire crews responded to the fire. Not cause was not yet revealed.
The former mill building appears to be destroyed.
According to westernmininghistory.com, the mine produced lithium, beryllium, and mica.
