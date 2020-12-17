Historic Homestake Opera House Festival of Trees a success

LEAD — The Historic Homestake Opera House Festival of Trees raised more than $10,000 this year.
The creativity shown by those who decorated 24 wreaths and trees, about 55 separate donations of gift baskets and unique memorabilia, and the hard work and dedication of opera house volunteers yielded a fundraising total of $10,200. Historic Homestake Opera House Executive Director Patrick O’Leary reported the gross total Monday, and said after expenses are taken out the money will be used for operating expenses at the opera house.
O’Leary said the event was challenging this year, since the pandemic precluded the large tree auction gathering that has become tradition in the Lead-Deadwood community. Instead, this year the opera house asked 11 local businesses and non-profit organizations to host trees and wreaths for public viewing, while conducting a virtual auction online.
This year’s most popular tree was the Black Hills Buffalo Plaid Christmas, which featured a series of animal ornaments, handmade garland, bows and balls, and an overall plaid theme for a listed value of $850, sold for $320. The most popular wreath was donated by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and featured a series of gift certificates and other Deadwood décor for a listed value of $100, sold for $250.
O’Leary said the 55 different gift baskets, artwork pieces, and unique ornaments and home décor were also very popular this year. The most popular was a handmade take-home liquor jug, crafted by James Sarasio. With a listed value of $225, the liquor jug sold for $565.
“This was an amazing year for the Homestake Opera House Festival of Trees, as we weren’t able to accommodate as many trees and wreaths this year,” O’Leary said. “But we were fortunate that we had almost double the other items from artwork to gift baskets donated to help make this an amazingly successful 38th Annual Festival of Trees.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.