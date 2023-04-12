Built in 1911, the Butte County Courthouse stands as a beautiful and important landmark in Belle Fourche, but that is not to say that the building isn’t feeling its age. The courthouse will soon be inspected to determine how costly renovations would be in comparison to building a new facility. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
Built in 1911, the Butte County Courthouse stands as a beautiful and important landmark in Belle Fourche, but that is not to say that the building isn’t feeling its age. The courthouse will soon be inspected to determine how costly renovations would be in comparison to building a new facility. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commission is looking at either renovating the historic county courthouse building or constructing an entirely new facility.
The building’s construction started in 1911 after the citizens of Belle Fourche gathered together and donated $14,000 for the purpose of building a county courthouse.
At that time, the newly booming railway and farming community of Belle Fourche had a population of 1,562. Today, the courthouse serves more than 10,000 Butte County residents.
The neoclassical architecture continues to impress its viewers, but the services that are housed in the historic building have not only run out of room, but have run into problems, too.
Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said that, while county officials have been aware of certain issues for years, the debate to do major renovations or to build a new courthouse stemmed from a small renovation project in the courtroom.
“A while back we applied for the courtroom security grant, and we were approved for that to do a remodel of the courtroom to make it safer and more efficient,” said Lamphere. “Before we were going to do that, I knew that we had been having issues with our heating and cooling system for quite a few years. We kept hearing that these need replaced, and they are past their life.”
In order to renovate the courtroom, the county would first have to update the HVAC system housed above the courtroom, which was quoted at $1.5 million.
While the courthouse, like many older buildings, does not meet current building codes, it does not have to. However, when a system needs repairs beyond minor repairs, the entire system is require to be upgraded and brought to current standards.
Lamphere gave a laundry list of other problems that have been showing up in the century-old building.
“I knew that we had some environmental issues. We’ve dealt with mold in the past. We’ve had some leak issues,” he said. “I think the structural integrity of the building is still solid, but when you start fixing that stuff, you have to get to the core of it and get it sealed up.”
“Some of the old tiles are asbestos based, so you want to get that remediated now. And I am sure that there has been some lead paint on the walls,” Lamphere continued.
One of his main concerns is the lack of space for services to work properly and grow with the county’s population.
“We are at capacity in the amount of room we have,” he explained. “We don’t have a good meeting room. We don’t have a training room. With the sheriff’s office, we are really packed in there.”
In 2017, the county was forced to move the offices of the auditor, treasurer, equalization, and extension out of the courthouse to other buildings in Belle Fourche because of the lack of space.
Lamphere explained that an addition to the building would be costly and tamper with the historical value of the courthouse. In fact, the courthouse has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1998.
“A new building somewhere would be very expensive, but I think in the long run it would be a better investment,” Lamphere said. “I wouldn’t have a problem investing into this one if we had enough room for everyone.”
Should the county choose to build a new facility, Lamphere said that they would likely work with historic preservation to maintain the historical integrity of the building.
“We are taking slow steps,” Lamphere concluded. “If we are going to make that decision, I want to have all the right facts.”
So, at the April 6 Butte County commission meeting, Lamphere suggested having the building inspected by Elevatus Architecture for $2,600.
The suggestion was unanimously approved by the commission, and a date for the inspection is yet to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.