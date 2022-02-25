Hinton hired as Public Works director

SPEARFISH — Earlier this month, the Spearfish City Council voted to hire Kyle Hinton as the new Public Works director, filling the position vacated by Brandy Kean in November.
Originally from Wichita, Texas, Hinton attended Texas A&M University where he obtained his master’s degree in civil engineering in 2008. After graduating, Hinton moved to Colorado Springs, Colo. where he served as project technical lead for Colorado Springs Utilities, which is a public utility company serving Colorado Springs.
“Most of my career I’ve been able to lead public municipal projects, and been able to lead teams on public works projects and programs,” Hinton said.
Hinton’s experience in Colorado Springs largely revolved around water and wastewater management, which he said has prepared him well for his new position in Spearfish.
“So I’ve got a lot of background with the water/wastewater projects,” he said. “I am really looking forward to getting to work with (the public works crew), they’re just a really solid group of people.”
Hinton, his wife and two young children are excited to be joining the Black Hills community and the many outdoor activities the community has to offer.
“So we’ve been up for a lot of family functions and things to the Black Hills for at least a couple times a year for a decade,” he said. “I really look forward to having skiing within 30 minutes away, and snowmobiling, four wheeling, fishing, hiking, and all the outdoor things really appeal to us.”
Hinton said in his new position, he’s most looking forward to building relationships in Spearfish and bringing a commitment to good stewardship of resources to the Public Works Department.
“I’ve always liked taking care of people and helping to provide things for the community,” he said. “My dad’s a civil engineer, so I always grew up around the public works sort of thing. So I have always been drawn to those kind of projects and the benefit that they provide to the community.”
Hinton said he wants to focus on getting to know the people of Spearfish and the projects being undertaken by the city.
“I think building a strong foundation of relationships is what helps you to be successful in delivering operations and project work,” he said. “I love the area, it is just a fantastic part of the country.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.