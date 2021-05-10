Hill City welcomes, commemorates new Smokey Bear attraction

HILL CITY –– Sitting at 30 feet tall and at 25 feet in length - he’s the “big” story in Hill City this summer - literally.
Brothers Jordan and Jarrett Dahl, of Dahl Brothers Chainsaw Art, along with a team of artists from all over the country, created the world’s largest Smokey Bear in just 10 days.
This Smokey Bear is extra special, however.
Smokey Bear is the official mascot of the Hill City Schools Rangers, recognizing the assistance of a crew of 25 Hill City school boys — including the entire basketball squad, one eighth grader and several boys who recently attended school or graduated who assisted the Civilian Conservation Corps, U.S. National Forest Rangers and were among the 4,000+ firefighters and in battling a three-day fire in July 1939.
Because of their service, the U.S. Forest Service recognized the “Rangers” crew from the Hill City Schools and awarded them the distinction of being the only school district in the country allowed to use Smokey Bear as its mascot.
“We are very proud to have the artistry of the Dahl Brothers and their amazing friends who traveled from Wisconsin, Alaska, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, and California who created this meaningful art that of which our Hill City community is so proud,” said Janet Wetovick-Bily, director of Hill City Chamber of Commerce. “Smokey showcases Hill City’s spirit, dedication, and history.”
The artists who assisted Jordan and Jarrett Dahl were Abby Peterson, Kyle Thomas, Michael Koeppel, Scott Hanson, and Shane Thompson.
A ribbon cutting and community celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Hill City Dahl Brothers Chainsaw Art, located at 106 Main St., Hill City.
