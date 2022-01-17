Highway pursuit ends at Elkhorn Ridge Travel Center

SPEARFISH — A driver led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit through Sturgis, ending at the Elkhorn Ridge Travel Center Sunday evening.
According to South Dakota Highway Patrol’s public information officer, Tony Mangan, at around 5:09 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper attempted to pull over Vanletineo Burns, who was driving a 2005 Chevrolet SC1 near mile maker 43 on Highway 34, east of Sturgis.
“When the trooper got out of his vehicle, the pickup took off,” Megan said.
The trooper began to pursue Burns as he continued west on Highway 34 through Sturgis. The trooper was joined by other law enforcement agencies including the Sturgis Police Department and the Whitewood Police Department.
Burns led the chase onto Interstate 90 heading west, before taking Exit 17 and making a left hand turn onto Highway 85.
The pursuit ended in the parking lot of the Elkhorn Ridge Travel Center where at least two of the pickup’s tires appeared to have blown out.
Burns was not wearing a seatbelt during the pursuit. Charges are pending, and state officials are investigating if drugs or alcohol were involved.
