Highway patrol names man killed in crash

PIEDMONT — A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash that occurred east of Piedmont.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Teressa Colhoff, 21, of Rapid City, was driving east on Elk Creek Road in a 2018 Dodge Charger around 7:25 a.m. when the vehicle left the road to the right, went into the ditch and eventually rolled. Bradley Swenson, the 32-year-old passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Colhoff sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Charges are pending against her.
Both occupants were wearing seat belts.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
