Highway Patrol names Belle Fourche man as crash victim

PHILIP — A Belle Fourche man has been identified as the person who died Oct. 10 in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Philip.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, at 9:30 a.m., Sheldon Mead, 50, was driving a Ford F150 pickup was northbound on 212th Avenue, which is a gravel road, when he attempted to turn towards the east ditch. The vehicle collided with a southbound 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
Mead was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 59 and 12, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the Philip hospital. Both passengers were from Box Elder.
Both male occupants of a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500pickup were not injured.
None of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
