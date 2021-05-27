Highway Patrol identifies man who died in crash

NEWELL — A Jamestown, N.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a two-vehicle crash east of Newell.
Preliminary crash information indicates that around 10 a.m., a 2010 GMC Acadia, westbound on U.S. Highway 212, rear-ended a trailer being pulled by a westbound semi-truck.
Dustin Vaughn, the 37-year-old driver of the Acadia, was pronounced dead at the scene. Brandi Glaser, the 24-year-old passenger from Jamestown, N.D., suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were not wearing seat belts.
Michael Petersen of Ridgeview, S.D., 47, was the driver of the semi-truck. He was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
