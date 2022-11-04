bhp news.jpg
LEAD — The next a capella production at the Homestake Opera House will come with a special, behind-the-scenes treat — a chance to have a personalized look into the origins and techniques of a capella.

Ball in the House, a highly acclaimed a capella group from Boston, Mass., will be in Lead today. While they are here they will present “Totally Vocally,” a free a capella workshop for all ages, at 1 p.m. The workshop is intended to give a behind-the-scenes look and greater understanding for the group’s evening performance at 7 p.m. at the Homestake Opera House.

