LEAD — The next a capella production at the Homestake Opera House will come with a special, behind-the-scenes treat — a chance to have a personalized look into the origins and techniques of a capella.
Ball in the House, a highly acclaimed a capella group from Boston, Mass., will be in Lead today. While they are here they will present “Totally Vocally,” a free a capella workshop for all ages, at 1 p.m. The workshop is intended to give a behind-the-scenes look and greater understanding for the group’s evening performance at 7 p.m. at the Homestake Opera House.
Jon Ryan, of Ball in the House said his group of five singers presents the workshop to students in grades K-12, as well as to adults in all stages of life, throughout the country. Topics that will be covered in the workshop include an exploration of a capella and what it is, how songs and arrangements are put together, how the group works as a team, what they’re listening for and how they use special sound equipment during performances, how to do beat boxing, song writing and creatively expressing yourself through music, and more.
“Whether you have church Gregorian chant or barbershop musical doowop, they’re all very different styles of music that can all be potentially done a capella,” Ryan said. “It’s meant to enhance the program you see at night, so if they came in the afternoon they’re going to learn a lot of stuff and behind the scenes things, so when they come to the concert they’ll get a different experience.”
Ryan said his group conducts the workshops as a way to reach out to the audiences, as well as a way to encourage all ages in music.
“A lot of us were singing when we were little in school and some of us had really amazing musical opportunities, so there is this sense of wanting to give back,” he said. “At the same time, others had very restrictive peer pressure with a boys only do sports and girls only do singing kind of attitude. So part of it is trying to be a role model where people can see some guys singing and hopefully take that cue from singing at school leading to what we’re doing. There are two sides to it, but I think all of us enjoy working with the students.”
Ryan said the evening show will include a wide range of selections, including R&B, Motown, 70s disco, 80s pop, and some contemporary selections. Ryan said the group started with two childhood friends who went to a boys choir school and grew their career together to become professional singers. They have been performing together, with various other members, for about 25 years. Ryan said though the group has performed in Rapid City twice, they have never been to Lead before and they are looking forward to it.
Ball in the House has performed all over the world with such big name acts as The Beach Boys, The Jonas Brothers, The Temptations, Gladys Knight, Jessica Simpson, Blondie, Diamond Rio and others. For six years, the group was the voice behind all of the Cool Whip commercials, and they have appeared n America’s Got Talent, The TODAY Show, The Daily Buzz, and more.
