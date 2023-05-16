By Mark Watson
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — With 7.75 inches of rain falling in some areas over a four-day period, water in creeks rose quickly and remained high.
That high water has damaged some roads prompting crews to close some.
St. Onge Road between Tetrault Road and Reddick Lane is closed. Construction crews had been in the process of replacing bridges over False Bottom Creek, but on Saturday, the water was too much for the culverts to handle and began to backup as the bypass acted as a dam.
Water pushed to the north crossing both St. Onge Road and Tetrault Road. It reached as far north as past the cemetery and before the first house, said John Bey, Lawrence County highway superintendent.
“It was damming up and trying to make its way to St. Onge,” he said.
Construction crews dug a trench through the bypass allowing water to return the creekbed.
“We were on the verge of flooding St. Onge,” Bey said. “We caught it in the nick of time.”
A crane, parked in the normally dry creek bed was submerged in five to eight feet of water Monday morning.
Bey said the hope is to reopen the bypass and the St. Onge Road on Thursday.
Bey said water flowing over the road prompted the closure of Centennial Road just west of Seven Down Arenas, 114th Place, and North Sale Barn Road.
“We came out pretty good,” he said. “We only had a few roads that suffered any kind of damage or closures.
However, the rain created “thousands of potholes,” essentially all the work the road crews conducted so far this spring.
“We have every grader we have out on the roads today,” he said. “… “We were just about done with our spring work. We’re starting over for the most point.”
He asked the public for their patience as crews go back and redo already completed roads.
Troy Eastman, Meade County highway superintendent, said his crews are checking the extent of the damage.
“There are a lot of places where the water went over roads, and there is a lot of erosion at culverts and bridges where it cut down into the dirt,” Eastman said.
He said a number of roads were closed temporarily and though all had been reopened as of midday Monday.
“There are a lot of damaged areas where the gravel is not there anymore,” he said. “You’ll be going along for a mile or two and think, ‘OK, we’re good here.’ Then you get into a sloppy area where there is no gravel. That can get you in trouble.”
He said there are some areas that need to be addressed immediately or more damage could occur in the next storm.
He said part of the Vanocker Canyon Road, about four miles south of Interstate 90, is being undermined to the point that the asphalt could begin to crumble.
Eastman said crews have been out all weekend to survey reports of damage.
“They have to get out and check out the damage. It’s hard to tell unless you go down and check it out,” he said. “It’s hard to see from the road.”
In Butte County, road damage was not extensive.
Dwayne Heidrich, Butte County highway superintendent, said about dozen roads, “had some washing on them.”
“One wing wall on the Vallery Road Bridge (just south of Nisland) got taken out,” Heidrich said. “The rest of it, we’ll have to go back in there when it dries out and get the gravel out of the ditch. We’ll probably haul a couple loads of gravel too.”
